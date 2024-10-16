Asian Brands Shine in Silicon Valley at Inaugural 2024 USA Asian Culture and Food Expo

The inaugural “2024 USA Asian Culture and Food Expo” made a grand debut in California’s Silicon Valley, drawing significant attention from both Asian and American markets. Hosted by O.M.G. Entertainment, the event took place on August 24th and 25th at the San Mateo County Event Center, marking a milestone for Asian brands aiming to expand their presence in the United States. The exhibition brought together hundreds of Asian brands and merchants, including prominent names and emerging players, to connect with U.S. market resources and unlock countless business opportunities.

The event was attended by important representatives from major American retail channels such as Walmart, Grocery Outlets, and Whole Foods…ect, as well as platforms catering specifically to Asian consumers like 99 Ranch and Weee!. These industry leaders came together to explore the wide variety of brands represented at the event, creating an exciting marketplace for cultural and commercial exchange.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by many Northern California mayors and council members: Foster City Mayor Patrick Sullivan, Burlingame Councilmember and former Mayor Michael Brownrigg, Councilmember and former Mayor of San Mateo City Amourence Lee, and former Mayor of Millbrae City Wayne Lee. They were there offering their support through both words and actions, highlighting the event’s significance for the Asian American community and the U.S. market.

Peggy Hsieh, the CEO of O.M.G Entertainment and the spokesperson for the event, emphasized the challenges that Asian brands often encounter when entering foreign markets, especially the complexities of navigating the U.S. market, establishing connections with local distributors, and identifying effective entry points. She explained that as the Asian population continues to grow in the U.S. and mainstream consumer interest in Asian products increases, more American brands are also eager to tap into the Asian market. The main goal of the exhibition, she stressed, is to bridge this gap by fostering valuable partnerships and expanding business networks for both Asian and U.S.-based companies.

The exhibition was held alongside the Asian Food Festival, giving thousands of attendees the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Asian cuisines. This unique combination of events not only provided exposure for brands but also allowed for market analysis and resource sharing. Experts from different industries also gave lectures on expanding businesses in the U.S. and international markets, adding an educational aspect to the event.

The “2024 USA Asian Culture and Food Expo” successfully established a strong connection between leading Asian brands and the American market. Held in Silicon Valley, one of the world’s most dynamic commercial hubs, the event highlighted the potential of Asian brands to make a significant impact in the U.S. It also presented American retailers and distributors with unique opportunities to diversify their product offerings.

After the event on August 25th, excitement is already growing for future exhibitions. Organizers are keen to invite more brands and partners to the next event.

Those interested in participating can contact for more information at info@omgcal.com.

The “2024 USA Asian Culture and Food Expo” was organized by O.M.G. Entertainment. The event made use of the extensive marketing, e-commerce, and media resources of its subsidiaries. O.M.G. has a strong network across online and offline platforms and has built deep partnerships with U.S. local governments and businesses. The company has been praised for its professional marketing capabilities and comprehensive service system. The mission of the USA Asian Culture and Food Expo is to assist more overseas brands in successfully entering the U.S. market, thereby driving growth and opening up new opportunities in this vibrant economic landscape.

