Ashutosh Nagar is revolutionizing global supply chain management, automating warehouse operations with AI, blockchain technology, and specialized SAP solutions

Ashutosh Nagar is a Supply Chain Solution Architect with a 30-year career built on transforming global supply chain management through cutting-edge SAP solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology. Leading complex end-to-end project implementations for some of the world’s “Top 100” companies in diverse industries, including Avionics, Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Engineering, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Food Processing, Infrastructure & Construction, Warehousing & Distribution and other sectors, he has been instrumental in setting new benchmarks across the global supply chain landscape and developing AI-driven supply chain ecosystems.

Specializing in SAP systems for nearly 25 years, Ash uses his expertise to empower leading organizations to reimagine logistics and distribution with precision, efficiency, and compliance. He is SAP Certified in Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), Warehouse Management, Material Management, and Transport Management (TM), and is additionally a SAP Certified Application Solution Consultant trained in SAP S/4 HANA Simple Logistics and SAP Integrated Business Planning. Ash is also a Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP) through the American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS), which reflects his commitment to best practices and advanced methodologies in the supply chain field.

Ash has been internationally awarded and recognized for his innovative approach to integrating AI and blockchain technologies into supply chain processes, delivering pioneering projects noted for their innovation and operational excellence. Working in the United States (US), China, the United Kingdom (UK), India, Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, and Germany, he has gained special expertise in developing systems and launching rollouts to optimize international trade and procurement, logistics planning, warehousing, distribution, and systems repair.

Worldwide, Ash is highly regarded for his success in driving measurable improvements in operational efficiency and compliance through his high-impact, industry-defining solutions across highly specialized fields, with particular expertise in aerospace logistics. He is also widely respected for pioneering blockchain solutions to enhance transparency and traceability within supply chains. His most recent accomplishments have involved spearheading the integration of SAP EWM and TM with AI to create intelligent, adaptive supply chain systems. Ash has a proven track record in designing AI-driven automation systems, such as autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), within SAP frameworks to streamline inbound and outbound logistics. These innovations are revolutionizing warehouse operations and logistics by minimizing manual interventions, and thus significantly reducing costs for global clients.

Ash received his M.B.A. degree from Jiwaji University, Gwalior, India, and earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics from Savitribai Phule University, Pune, India. He leverages his academic experience in business and engineering to lead cross-cultural teams with an analytical approach, and guide executives in strategic decision-making, positioning organizations as leaders in supply chain technology.

We spoke with Ash about his career innovations and how he is using advanced technologies in automation to transform the supply chain, logistics, and warehouse industries.

Q: Ash, tell us about your early career journey. What led you to specialize in supply chain and logistics systems?

A: My journey to becoming a leader in digital transformation began in India in 1994 as a Plant Installation Engineer, where I installed and commissioned a plant for telecommunication cables. This early experience provided me with a deep understanding of industrial operations. I was then promoted to Assistant Manager in Material Procurement, which allowed me to gain valuable exposure to working with major organizations and navigating the international market. Through this role I developed my skills in strategic sourcing and supplier management, and this set the foundation for my future career in supply chain management.

My career path in SAP started when I was selected by Siemens Information Systems Ltd., to implement SAP projects in Australia, India, and China. I then joined Honeywell Aerospace, where I began my work in aerospace and defense implementations around the globe. I was honored to be part of a global solution for aerospace engine MRO (maintenance, repairs, overhauls), and contribute to their high-security implementation projects in the UK, including the production of components for the Gen 4 Fighter Aircraft

After nearly eight years at Honeywell, I transitioned to Deloitte Consulting. I continued implementing aerospace and defense projects, including work with a large aerospace company , and then through Deloitte moved to the US, where I led implementation projects for a public electricity distribution company in Washington state (US). I later worked as a Supply Chain Management leader for Eby-Brown, the largest convenience distributor in the US.

These diverse experiences led me to consult to industries across the United States, diving deeper into artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies due to the growing need for supply chain automation. For nearly a decade, I have successfully led multiple projects in this domain, optimizing industry processes and empowering supply chain professionals.

Q: How did your experiences in the aerospace industry contribute to your leadership and technical skills in designing solutions and implementing complex projects?

A: My work in aerospace and defense has been foundational, particularly during my tenure with Honeywell and Deloitte Consulting. I managed high-stakes SAP MM, WM, EWM and CS implementations across aerospace facilities in Germany, Brazil, and the UK, optimizing logistics for both OEM and MRO functions. My contributions to SAP Global Trade Services (GTS) integrations ensured regulatory compliance and logistical efficiency. At Deloitte, I designed SAP-based solutions that addressed complex aerospace requirements, including parts traceability, regulatory compliance, and repair lifecycle management. My expertise in aerospace logistics has reinforced my ability to manage high-stakes projects with precision and compliance rigor.

Q: You became highly certified in very specialized SAP systems for Extended Warehouse, Material Management, and Transport Management. When did you start integrating emerging technologies like AI and blockchain into your SAP supply chain solutions? How are you using these tools in innovative ways to achieve digital transformations in supply chain management?

A: I began working on integrating autonomous warehouse robots with ERP systems as early as 2006, initially focusing on robotic arms for palletization and wrapping. I led multiple projects within the aerospace and defense sectors, where warehouses tend to be more automated than typical warehouses or 3PL facilities due to stringent regulations. For example, compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines, such as Advisory Circular (AC) 20-62E, FAA Order 8120.11, and the Inventory Management Guide (Order 4600.27B), is mandatory in the U.S., while in the European Union, strict standards like Regulation (EU) No 1321/2014 are enforced by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This regulatory environment has positioned aerospace and defense warehouses as early adopters of advanced systems like Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) and robotic arms. In some European facilities, AGVs were already in use at that time, allowing me the opportunity to implement ERP solutions in these highly automated settings. This experience gave me invaluable insight into the strategic use of automation, which is most impactful when applied to repetitive, non-value-added tasks.

When I moved to the U.S. and began implementing warehouse solutions here, I witnessed the emergence of transformative technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain. Throughout my global experience in supply chain management, I observed that no matter how automated processes become, unique situations can still lead to unexpected errors. This realization drove me to deepen my understanding of AI and self-learning systems.

In 2015, I had the opportunity to serve as the supply chain management lead for the largest warehousing and distribution company in the US. Here, I implemented state-of-the-art solutions, such as AI-powered voice picking and material flow systems, in high-speed, labor-intensive environments where reducing errors was crucial. Since then, I have specialized in AI-driven processes, especially using autonomous mobile robots, in industries where efficient picking, packing, and shipping are critical to customer satisfaction key performance indicators (KPIs). My work now focuses on helping clients achieve maximum return on investment (ROI) by implementing AI and ERP-based warehouse automation solutions.

In 2017-2018, I also pursued training and certification in blockchain technology, which was proving to be transformative in supply chain management. Paired with Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain enables precise, tamper-proof tracking of products from origin to destination. I applied this technology to implement Global Standards 1 (GS1) for the multibillion USD food processing plants, facilitating the seamless traceability of beef from farms in Australia to end consumers in the US., capturing every critical step from farm to table.

Q: Your vast experience spans diverse industries, from a public utility company to aerospace, pharmaceuticals, food processing, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and more. From a systems perspective, are there common denominators in how you approach solution architecture for these very different and highly specialized organizations?

Throughout my experience across industries like utilities, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and OEM, I’ve identified several core principles in solution architecture that ensure both robustness and adaptability. Despite the diversity of these fields, my approach consistently emphasizes the following:

1) Aligning with Strategic and Operational Goals: Every project I take on starts with a deep dive into the business goals and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most. Whether I’m streamlining supply chain processes for a public utility, ensuring strict compliance in the pharmaceutical sector, or navigating FAA, EASA, and ITAR regulations in aerospace and defense, my focus is on tailoring solutions that not only meet industry-specific demands but also drive measurable outcomes. I explore automation options using advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and IoT to keep us at the cutting edge.

2) Building for Scalability and Flexibility: I design with an eye on the future, ensuring our solutions can scale with growth and adapt to change. In SAP EWM projects, for example, I’ve configured systems that support significant warehouse automation and handle complex inbound and outbound processes that can evolve as business needs shift.

3) Seamless Integration and Customization: I prioritize smooth integration of SAP modules—like Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), Materials Management (MM), and Transportation Management (TM)—with third-party systems, AI, and Blockchain technologies. This approach has been key for both highly regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals with xGMP compliance needs, and high-security sectors like aerospace. Integrations like these allow for advanced data processing, predictive insights, and secure data sharing, all of which enhance decision-making and transparency in the supply chain. By customizing these systems to fit specialized workflows, I ensure they work harmoniously, safeguard data integrity, and adapt to changing industry requirements.

4) Emphasizing Compliance and Quality Control: In regulated industries, particularly aerospace and defense, compliance is essential. I design solutions with built-in quality checks, batch management, and serialization to ensure that warehousing aligns with FAA and EASA standards. This architecture not only meets regulatory demands but also streamlines operations, balancing efficiency with strict compliance requirements.

5) User-Centric and Resource-Efficient Design: Adoption is much smoother when solutions are intuitive and efficient. I make it a priority to focus on training and customizing user interfaces—like radio frequency (RF) framework solutions in SAP for optimized warehouse tasks—to be user-friendly across various industry settings. When it comes to AI-driven solutions, I’m extensively involved in the training and reparameterization of Large Language Models (LLMs) to stay aligned with evolving business processes. This approach ensures that our solutions remain adaptable and efficient over time. With this focus on usability and continuous refinement, we see higher adoption rates and a noticeable improvement in operational flow.

Q: You are a leader in warehouse automation, pioneering groundbreaking innovations with AGVs and AMRs. Tell us about how you are using AI and SAP in this domain, and the results you are achieving.

A: My unique approach to artificial intelligence incorporates supervised self-learning for AGVs and robotic systems, enabling them to adapt and self-organize, thereby transforming warehouses into autonomous environments. There is increasing demand for automation in warehouse and logistics operations, particularly in ecommerce and manufacturing industries. AMRs have proven to be cost-effective in warehouse processes such as picking and sorting, cross-docking, inventory management, and material transport. Now logistics and warehouse managers need to leverage AMRs to manage repetitive tasks precisely and efficiently, based on a robot’s specific training, and respond to prompts from the organization’s ERP to perform specified tasks. I use Generative AI and Large Language Models to train and retrain the robots, and enable real-time integration between the models and the AMRs to facilitate better inventory management and transport of goods throughout warehouses without delays or unnecessary storage.

Through AI and blockchain initiatives integrating with SAP EWM and TM frameworks, I have optimized workflows, reduced costs, and elevated both client satisfaction and market reputation. Furthermore, because this advanced automation boosts overall productivity and optimizes usage of warehouse floor space, this solution has become a model for industry standards in AI-driven supply chain ecosystems. These initiatives have laid a strong foundation for future innovation and growth, enabling our organization to meet evolving industry demands and maintain a pioneering role in supply chain technology.

Q: ERP technology and the supply chain industry has evolved tremendously over the span of your three decade career. How is AI now transforming operational areas such as third-party logistics (3PL), warehouse management, and ERP systems?

A: AI is reshaping the landscape in all of these areas by driving operational efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced decision-making. Modern Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and ERP platforms increasingly integrate advanced neural network models to streamline operations and enable smarter insights. For instance, SAP’s AI Core employs open-source models like Mistral’s Mistral Large 2 and Mixtral 8x22B, as well as widely recognized models like ChatGPT-4, to deliver adaptable, AI-driven automation and real-time decision support.

ERP systems like SAP S/4HANA, Oracle ERP Cloud, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 use AI for optimized inventory forecasting, demand planning, and resource allocation. These platforms incorporate large models such as GPT-4 and Claude 2, which are pre-trained on massive unsupervised datasets and then refined through supervised learning and Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) to align with specific industry requirements. This combination allows ERPs to not only streamline workflows but also provide actionable insights for users, improving response times and operational flexibility.

Integrating AI within WMS, ERP, and 3PL platforms fosters a more intelligent, responsive, and efficient logistics ecosystem. This shift sets a new standard in resource planning and logistics management, positioning these industries to meet the demands of a dynamic, data-driven world with enhanced accuracy and adaptability.

Q: Your work as a solution architect across continents has required you to lead cross-cultural teams. How do you build collaborative environments that inspire innovation?

A: In my experience working as a solution architect across several continents, I’ve found that creating a collaborative environment starts with understanding and respecting cultural differences. Every team brings its own perspectives and ways of communicating, and I try to honor that by being open-minded and learning about each team’s unique approach. This helps everyone feel comfortable and brings out the best in people.

I also focus on building shared goals that unite us. Whether we’re tackling complex supply chain challenges or working toward specific client KPIs, having a clear, common purpose gives everyone something to rally around. It creates a sense of belonging and makes it easier for team members to connect, despite coming from different backgrounds.

I’ve seen the most innovation happen when people feel empowered. By encouraging open dialogue and making it safe to bring new ideas forward, team members feel genuinely invested. I try to delegate meaningful responsibilities so that each person has a chance to contribute in a way that matters.

These strategies have allowed me to work successfully with teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, building not just strong collaborations but also innovative, adaptable solutions tailored to our clients’ diverse needs. It is incredibly rewarding to see how each individual’s contributions help the whole team succeed.

Lastly, I also ensure that my teams are thoroughly trained to manage these advanced systems, maximizing the long-term value and sustainability of the solutions and demonstrating my commitment to empowering others in the field.

Q: Given the advanced technologies that power your solutions, how are you training the next generation of engineers to meet the emerging needs of the supply chain industry?

A: I am passionate about creating opportunities for skill development and financial growth within the supply chain workforce. As my solutions empower workers to adopt new technologies and refine their skills, they are enabled to progress professionally and economically. I am committed to ensuring that advancements in supply chain technology translate into real, positive impacts for individuals and the communities they support.

I am driven by a vision to shape the supply chain industry with solutions that not only set new industry standards but also enrich the lives of those who depend on these systems. I firmly believe that my work in supply chain innovation—integrating advanced knowledge in artificial intelligence and blockchain—can serve the public by fostering greater efficiency, accuracy, and security across logistics networks. Through these efforts, I aim to ease the daily challenges faced by supply chain workers, enhancing both their productivity and well-being.