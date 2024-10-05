As BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer Nears Its End, Presale Booms With $3M Raised in Just 24 Hours; Pepe Market Cap & Shibu Inu See Surge

As the meme coin market heats up, Pepe (PEPE) is making waves as its market cap hits $4 billion, stirring speculation about its future. But PEPE isn’t the only crypto turning heads—Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also on a strong upward trend with a 25% surge.

Meanwhile, over in the presale world, BlockDAG is seeing massive inflows of as much as $3M in just 24 hours, it has crossed $83 million. With only 10 days left before BlockDAG’s 50% bonus offer expires, crypto whales and traders are rushing to secure their stake in the ongoing presale, causing massive surges. Early adopters are already seeing incredible returns, making BlockDAG one of the hottest projects in 2024.

SHIB Price Forecast Remains Positive

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has captured the attention of the crypto world with a 25% surge over the past seven days, fueling excitement among investors and traders. This impressive rally highlights SHIB’s ongoing bullish momentum, positioning it as one of the top-performing meme coins in the market.

As SHIB continues to climb, many are speculating whether this surge could lead to even greater highs in the coming weeks. With its strong community support and viral appeal, Shiba Inu remains a favorite among crypto enthusiasts, proving that its influence in the meme coin space is far from over.

Can PEPE Market Cap Reach $10 Billion?

The animal-themed meme coin trend is heating up again, with Pepe (PEPE) making a strong comeback and hitting a $4 billion market cap. After bouncing back from a recent dip, PEPE is currently trading at $0.00001065. Some traders believe this could be the last chance to grab it at a lower price before it potentially pushes to a $10 billion market cap.

Despite some price fluctuations and resistance at key levels, the overall sentiment remains bullish as PEPE holds strong above support. With the ongoing hype around animal coins and a positive market outlook for Q4, PEPE is once again capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts.

10 Days Left Before BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Ends!

BlockDAG is on fire, and the race to hit $600 million in presale is on! With its presale surging to an impressive $83 million, the hype is building as the 50% bonus offer expires in just 10 days.

Crypto whales are making bold moves, diving in to secure their stake before time runs out and this exclusive offer ends. The buzz around BlockDAG is undeniable, and it’s quickly becoming one of the top cryptos to buy in 2024.

High-volume traders aren’t wasting any time, as they are jumping in to take advantage of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With early traders eyeing potential ROIs of up to 30,000x, it’s easy to see why everyone’s talking about BlockDAG. Currently in batch 23, priced at just $0.0192, BlockDAG has already delivered an insane 1820% return since batch 1, and it’s only getting hotter.

For those looking to ride the next big crypto wave, BlockDAG is where the action’s at. The combination of a thriving community, huge rewards, and whales diving in to secure their BDAG coins is creating waves in the market. There are only 10 days left to get in on the 50% bonus offer, and once it’s gone, who knows if there will be another similar opportunity. For traders that are not in already, now’s the time to act before BlockDAG explodes.

Key Takeaways: Top Crypto to Buy in 2024

The meme coins are on fire, with PEPE aiming for a $10 billion market cap and SHIB surging 25% in just a week. Both tokens are fueling excitement in the crypto community, with investors eagerly watching their next moves.

But let’s not forget BlockDAG, which is on a whole other level due to its massive presale. With just 10 days left on its 50% bonus, the presale has crossed $83 million. Whales are jumping in and analysts are predicting 30,000x ROIs in the future, which makes BlockDAG one of the cryptos to buy in 2024.

