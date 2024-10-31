As 2024 Becomes the Year of Meme Tokens, $CATZ Presale Joins the Growing List of New Opportunities

2024 has proven to be a remarkable year for meme tokens, establishing itself as the most profitable asset class by surpassing other cryptocurrencies by 8.6 times and outpacing DeFi by nearly 550 times. In this context, the upcoming presale for the $CATZ token becomes a timely opportunity, piquing the interest of meme and anime lovers.

The $CATZ presale will roll out in 14 different stages, each with a capped number of tokens for sale. Starting at $0.0002 – which represents an 88% discount, the presale prices will change as it progresses. The final price is set at $0.0016 for the last batch, and the presale will conclude once a total of 5,701,963,731 tokens – 57% of the total 10 billion $CATZ supply – have been sold.

The presale participants will be able to buy $CATZ using several currencies, including stablecoins like USDT on ETH, BSC, and TRC networks, along with cryptocurrencies like ETH, SOL, BNB, and POL (ex-MATIC). The presale widget supports over 430 crypto wallets like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase, with bank cards also accepted for payments.

$CATZ Presale Vesting and Unlocks

Anime fans are into CATZILLA for a reason – the platform’s main character is a massive mutant cat inspired by Godzilla, but despite his fierce look, CATZILLA is on a noble mission to fight for justice and take down corrupt corporations.

$CATZ is CATZILLA’s utility and governance token built on the Solana blockchain, providing three key utilities within this meme-powered gaming platform: governance, incentives, and staking.

The $CATZ token is underpinned by a well-crafted tokenomics system designed to ensure benefits for all token holders, irrespective of their entry point. Upon the token generation event (TGE), a portion of the tokens will be immediately released.

Following TGE, a cliff period will start, during which the remaining tokens will be temporarily locked. Post-cliff, the rest of the tokens will be methodically released each month throughout the vesting period.

Consequently, early participants can lock in a better price, while later adopters will see their tokens arrive sooner.

About CATZILLA

CATZILLA, the meme token set to smash through the meme-coin space like a giant cat through a skyscraper! Inspired by legendary ‘cat memes’ and Japanese kaiju culture, CATZILLA is a giant orange mutant cat with Godzilla-like spikes on its back, rampaging through cities, fighting off helicopters, tanks, and colossal robots in epic battles.

But CATZILLA isn’t just about destruction. It’s an ecosystem designed to captivate degens, anime lovers, and anyone who loves fun-filled, action-packed worlds with the potential to earn while playing.

The “Catzilla” meme captures the hilarious concept of a giant cat rampaging through cities, like Godzilla but with whiskers and a love for naps. Popular online, these memes often feature edited photos or illustrations of cats towering over buildings, swatting at planes, or simply staring down at terrified humans with casual feline indifference. The humor plays on how even small cats seem to “rule” their homes, so scaling them up to monster-size feels oddly fitting. Catzilla memes reflect our fascination with cats’ mischievous behavior, blending humor and chaos in a way that only the internet’s favorite animal could inspire.