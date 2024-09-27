Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) Has Crypto Analysts’ Attention but Smart Money Is With $1 Potential Altcoin

With all the recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI), tokens that leverage this tech are on the rise. Among them, the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) has recently taken the spotlight. However, smart money investors are actually looking at one altcoin, Cutoshi. This utility-focused memecoin has the potential to reach $1 this year.

FET Rides The AI Wave With Giant Merger

After a few months of stagnating interest, AI is back in the spotlight. After a series of major developments in OpenAI, tokens like Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), are also up.

FET, currently the governance token of the Fetch.ai platform, was up 25.56% over the last 30 days. The reason for this rise is its upcoming merger with the Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET. These tokens will form the ASI token, combining several AI-focused startups.

On its own, FET powers a platform for AI assistants. These “AI workers” can perform complex tasks for companies, helping them do more and reduce labor costs. Companies are just starting to integrate AI into their workflows, so FET is tapping into a growing market.

With the upcoming ASI merger, FET will have even more potential. Notably, investors who want to gain broader exposure to AI tokens will find the ASI token attractive.

Cutoshi Wins With Utility and Memes Combined

While FET has analysts talking, the smart money is going for a new memecoin with massive potential. Currently, in the first phase of its presale, Cutoshi (CUTO) has already raised $150,000 in only a few days.

This innovative token has taken the image of the Chinese Lucky Cat looking to bring luck and prosperity to your crypto portfolio. But it is not just a memecoin. Taking its name from Bitcoin creator Satoshi, Cutoshi is also focused on utility and DeFi for the masses.

This memecoin wants to create a completely decentralized and community-run ecosystem. It will feature a multichain DEX, enabling users to trade with low fees and no restrictions. It also has strong utility when it comes to rewarding its holders. Farming Cutoshi involves staking, available even during the presale, as well as rewards for all types of quests.

At its current price of $0.015, Cutoshi offers a strong entry point for traders to buy and profit. Moreover, thanks to its fixed supply of 440 million tokens, it could reach $1 relatively soon. To reach that capitalization at the current market prices, it would only have to join the top 150 tokens. Thanks to its strong utility, this is more than possible.

What is more, if the crypto market rally comes when expected, Cutoshi could go up even higher. It suffices to say that traders who buy it at the lowest presale price have a huge potential for gains. When combined with all the rewards, including farming, staking and NFTs, the potential is even higher.

Conclusion

While FET has the attention of analysts, Cutoshi offers a unique proposition. With its unique combination of memes and a strong utility-focused ecosystem the presale gives traders a great entry point and potential for massive gains.

For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

https://cutoshi.com/

Join and become a community member:

https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

https://t.me/cutoshi