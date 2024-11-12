Art.Tech Acquires GM.Land in Strategic Move to Broaden Web3 Appeal

Art.Tech, the leading AI and blockchain powered digital art platform on Coinbase’s chain – Base, announced its acquisition of GM.Land, marking a significant milestone in the company’s vision to bring web3 technology to mainstream audiences. The deal includes all GM.Land assets and intellectual property, with Art.Tech set to undergo a comprehensive rebrand under the GM.Land banner.

This strategic acquisition combines Art.Tech’s innovative AI art creation and NFT trading capabilities with GM.Land’s vision for personalised digital spaces. The merger will create an unprecedented ecosystem where creators can showcase their work, engage with fans, and build virtual communities.

“We’re making moves beyond the web3 trenches. We see tremendous opportunities for bringing digital art and blockchain technology to wider audiences in 2025,” said Francis Kim, CEO of Art.Tech. “The timing couldn’t be better, with the crypto industry showing strong signs of mainstream adoption. By joining forces with GM.Land, we’re creating a social platform that oozes mainstream appeal with web3 culture and features as the icing on the cake.”

The combined platform will feature an innovative revenue-sharing model that ensures fair compensation for all stakeholders. Every transaction will contribute to three key areas: direct creator royalties, platform sustainability, and a community-driven Creator Fund, with each receiving a fair portion of the fees.

The new GM.Land platform will introduce an expansive digital real estate system where users can establish personal spaces for microblogging and fan engagement. Community members can grow their digital footprint through active participation in the art ecosystem, unlocking new monetization opportunities on the secure chain backed by Coinbase, Base.

Launch of the rebranded platform is scheduled for Q1 2025.

About GM.Land: express yourself, make friends and grow your land!

Website: https://GM.Land

Media Contact: tae@gm.land