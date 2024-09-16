Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta has vowed to stay with the club until 2027 as he signed a contract extension last Thursday, September 12. Get the latest news The Spanish manager joined Arsenal in 2019 and has greatly improved the club’s success. With another 3 years to look forward, Arsenal fans are in high hopes to see the club win a trophy after a long title drought and continue its positive progress.

Don’t miss the match between Arsenal and Tottenham this Sunday, September 15 on Bongdalu!

Another 3 Years To Build More Success For Arsenal

The 42-year-old Spanish coach was about to end his contract with the club simultaneously with the current season. His contract extension is a great advantage for the Arsenals in securing a manager who has been the key to their rekindled success in both European and English tournaments.

Before becoming Arsenal’s manager, Arteta was the assistant of Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager expressed his excitement and expectations towards the next 3 years managing Arsenal. He told the press that he is proud of the relationship he has with the club and that he is proud of where he is right now.

Arteta’s dream of reaching the top and his trust in the squad brought them to become runners-up in the back-to-back seasons where Manchester City hailed as the winner. With only two points behind Manchester City, Arsenal recorded their highest score tally since 2004.

Arteta Transformed Arsenal To Reach More Success

After taking over Arsenal’s manager position in December 2019 replacing Unai Emery, Arteta put his 100% effort into rebuilding a stronger and better Arsenal allowing them to succeed on and off the field. Arsenal’s first major win under Arteta’s hands was the 2020 FA Cup title against Chelsea. Although Arteta received a lot of criticism for minor inconsistencies during the league’s early stages, he never lost his composure and focused on achieving his goal for the club’s success.

Signing Decline Rice, Benjamin White, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Magalhães was a smart move for Arteta. These players not only greatly contributed to Arsenal’s victories but also strengthened both the attack and defense tactics of the club giving them a competitive edge in different leagues and tournaments.

Mikel Arteta has a knack for transforming new talents into key players which has brought life and energy back to the team. Arsenal was able to return for the first time to the previous season of the Champions League since 2016. It was their best European run since the year 2010 after reaching the quarterfinal stage.

Managing Arsenal for five years and running has given Arteta a chance to establish and implement a plan in making transforming Arsenal. Now that he has three more years to do that, people are very eager to see what more we can do for the club.

Edu Gaspar, Arsenal’s sporting director was happy about Arteta’s contract extension and that everyone in the club is ecstatic and positive about the decision.

Mikel Arteta Visions Has Always Focused on Arsenal’s Success

Arteta has always been very vocal about his vision of ensuring Arsenal’s success in tournaments and the future. He’s working on a long-term goal of putting the club at the top of English football. His patience and determination to achieve excellence have helped him build a strong bond with the players and even their fans.

Gaspar believes renewing Arteta’s contract will bring more stability and consistency to the club and help in painting a clearer picture and direction of what they are trying to achieve as a team in the future.

As a former Arsenal captain himself, Arteta emphasized the importance of their fans’ support in their success. The cheers and any form of support around the world have changed the team’s vibe empowering their determination to win their matches.

Gunner’s manager credited fans’ efforts recognizing them as the key to the positive changes that the team is experiencing right now and people can’t deny the fact there has been a change in them. He said without the fans, it’s difficult to lift the team’s mood. Fans give them a reason to play more refreshed, energized, and hungry for victory.

With 150 appearances as an Arsenal player, Arteta has a deep connection with Arsenal. He understands the club’s culture and values more than anyone else which helped him bring Arsenal back to action. Arsenal co-chairman Kroenke even praised Arteta’s passion and dynamics as a manager.

Conclusion

Mikel Arteta’s future is now secured for three years. However, what he’s about to face will once again test his skills and tactics given they’ll play against Tottenham this weekend with Captin Odegaard who is suffering from an injury, and Decline Rice who is currently under suspension.

With some of Arsenal’s key players out, fans and analysts say that Arteta is capable of turning the odds to their side and will still excel in European and domestic tournaments. Being fourth on the Premier League table, Arsenal is about to start their Champions League journey next week against Atlanta and with clearly more tough matches to beat.

Arteta is going the extra mile expecting to defeat Guadiola’s Manchester City. However, City has proven itself in many ways, and Arteta still has a lot to show to be on the same level with Manchester City. They have a lineup full of star players but with no captain and Rice, no one can be so sure how it will affect their performance in their upcoming games, especially not having Odegaard around to get things together on the field.

With the next fixtures schedules of Arsenal, will Arteta be able to live up to his desired progress? Or will the club regret extending his contract in the end? To know Arsenal’s next fixture schedules, visit Bongdalu. The road may be a bit rocky for Arteta and the club but who knows? They may wound up at the top or they may not which is why with Bongdalu, you surely won’t miss a match, the latest news, or gossip in the football world of football.