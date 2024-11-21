Are aligners really expensive?

Do you want to correct your smile but are worried about braces? Aligners or invisible teeth braces might be the perfect solution for you! Clear aligners are custom-made trays that are thin, transparent, which are made from plastic. Designed to fit your teeth perfectly, they exert gentle pressure to gradually move your teeth into the desired position. Plus, they’re clear and discreet, making them less noticeable than traditional braces.

However, when considering orthodontic treatment with aligners, you may become sceptical of the cost. But keep in mind that the cost of aligners can differ depending on the complexity of your case, the type of aligner, the material used and your location. Understanding aligner benefits can give you more clarity on weighing the financial aspects against the potential advantages.

Benefits of aligners

Clear aligners, also referred to as invisible teeth braces offer several benefits for those looking to straighten their teeth. Here are some key advantages:

Discreet Appearance :

Clear aligners are crafted from transparent plastic, making them almost invisible when worn. This quality is particularly attractive for adults and teenagers who prefer to straighten their teeth without the visibility of metal braces.

Enhanced Comfort :

Unlike traditional braces, which can cause discomfort and irritation in the mouth, clear aligners feature a smooth design that is custom-made for your teeth.

Conveniently Removable :

One of the standout benefits of aligners is their removability. You can easily take them out when eating and during oral hygiene routines, allowing you to enjoy a diverse diet without any restrictions. This also facilitates better oral care, as you can brush and floss your teeth without any obstructions.

Reduced Frequency of Appointments :

Many treatment plans using clear aligners require fewer visits to the orthodontist compared to traditional braces. After receiving your initial set of aligners, you typically only need the orthodontist occasionally for progress checks, making the process more convenient and time efficient.

Clear aligners offer a modern, comfortable, and effective solution for achieving a beautiful smile, making them an increasingly popular choice for orthodontic treatment.

Aligners: An investment or an expense?

Aligners are often associated with high costs, but understanding their value can help you see why many people choose this option for orthodontic treatment. Unlike conventional braces, aligners use high-quality, medical-grade plastic that is comfortable and durable. The process to make them is complex. After taking detailed scans of your teeth, advanced 3D technology is used to create a custom treatment plan and fabricate aligners that fit your teeth perfectly. Plus, aligner treatment requires several sets of aligners due to gradually changing teeth positions. So, the costs are inclusive of all these.

While the upfront cost may seem a bit high, the long-term benefits are significant: straighter teeth that not only enhance your smile but also contribute to better oral hygiene, reducing the risk of future dental issues and potentially saving on costly treatments down the line. Additionally, the boost in self-esteem that comes from a beautiful smile can positively impact personal and professional interactions. Overall, although they can be a significant investment, the benefits to your smile and dental health make them a great option for many. Given their convenience, comfort, and effectiveness, aligners ultimately represent a worthwhile investment in your overall well-being and quality of life.

Moreover, there are some affordable options available in India providing high quality aligners and a personalised treatment plan. Let’s have a look at the aligner costs.

Costs of aligners in India

The cost of aligners in India usually falls between ₹80,000 and ₹1,20,000, depending on how much correction your teeth need. Although, when considering teeth alignment options, many people find that aligner providers like Invisalign come with a hefty price tag, typically ranging from ₹1,50,000 to ₹3,00,000. On the other hand, brands like makeO Toothsi provide a more budget-friendly alternative, with invisible teeth braces prices in India starting at just ₹69,999 (for simple cases such as gaps between teeth, and crowding of teeth) and ₹79,999 (for more complex cases involving a lot of malignments), Plus, you have the option to pay in monthly instalments, which makes their aligners a smart choice of investment for the alignment of your teeth.6 Their package consists of a customised aligner kit tailored to your specific needs. Plus, it also includes a thorough evaluation by skilled orthodontists and dentists, guaranteeing individualised care. You’ll benefit from continuous support and remote tracking of your progress during your treatment.6

Other aligner providers in India include companies like Rejove 32 or 3M with the price range being above ₹1,00,000 usually, but varies with the dental needs.

While aligners may be more expensive than braces, Toothsi strives to offer the best clear aligner treatment tailored to your individual needs, all at a competitive price. If you’re seeking effective alignment treatment and are concerned about the costs, feel free to discuss your worries with our experts at Toothsi.

Conclusion

While aligners can seem slightly more expensive when compared to braces, it’s essential to consider the long-term benefits they provide. Many providers like Toothsi offer affordable solutions, flexible payment plans and financing options, making them more accessible. Ultimately, the investment in aligners can lead to improved oral health, enhanced self-confidence, and long-lasting results, making them a worthwhile consideration for many individuals.