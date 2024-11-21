ARCADIA MARKETING INTRODUCES SISTER COMPANY PANDORA MARKETING.

Panama City, Panama – Arcadia Marketing, often regarded as the #1 Web3 marketing firm, is introducing its sister company, Pandora.

Arcadia has made a name for itself over the last 3 years, and is regarded as one of the most hard to work with firms in the world. Arcadia works with a maximum of 10 brands at once, with a combined FDV portfolio of $50Billion. Arcadia primarily focuses on Top 100 Layer 1’s, Infrastructure protocols, and GameFi/Social Fi brands.

Arcadia has been behind some of the largest Web3 launches in recent memory by helping their clients develop robust GTM strategies, influencer campaigns, and taking a data driven/analytics approach to marketing.

Pandora will utilize similar teams, tactics and strategies as Arcadia, with a focus on being able to accommodate more brands at once. Pandoras vision is to help passionate founders get the attention that their products deserve. Marketing, community building, and influencer marketing is a very hard task to master, and utilizing Arcadia’s strategies, Pandora is aiming to help hundreds of brands come to market.

“We created Pandora because Arcadia has been extremely exclusive, but we are committed to only working with 10 brands at once. We have turned down hundreds of capable projects that were too early for Arcadia, so we hope Pandora can bring them to market” Mickey Hardy, Chairman of The Arcadia Group, said in a statement.

Mickey appointed long time friend, and fellow Web3 entrepreneur Sahib Anandsongvit to act of CEO of this new company, Sahib says “I’ve watched Mickey grow Arcadia into a world-class marketing agency, and it’s been inspiring. I’m thrilled to take on the challenge of building another standout brand in the space, empowering visionary founders with the expertise and network we’ve cultivated over the years.”

Arcadia has made a name for itself by engineering some of the most excellent Web3 marketing campaigns to date, having generated over 20 billion impressions in 2024 alone. Their recognition primarily comes from bringing “social-fi” mainstream and getting their projects listed on major exchanges. Arcadia has resulted in everyday users being able to take home hundreds of millions of dollars in ecosystem airdrops from their clients.

Web3 marketing has long been suspicious, unorganized, and highly contested. Arcadia was originally created to bring professionalism to Web3 by providing top-tier clients with the analytics, data, and reporting capabilities that competitors can not. Arcadia has always emphasized a “data-driven” approach and has spent millions on R&D to develop on-chain analytics software to optimize clients’ campaigns.

Arcadia has generated around $250M for clients, and Pandora looks to live up to Arcadia’s precedent by helping earlier-stage brands find their target audience, establish meaningful connections, and organically build vibrant communities. The best products are typically the ones with passionate, loyal, and dedicated community members who can propel their product to the next level, driving sustained growth and visibility. Pandora aims to create this dynamic ecosystem for their clients, ensuring long-term success and impactful brand presence.

