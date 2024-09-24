Arbitrum Hits All-Time Low & Solana Battles Price Volatility; Could BlockDAG Be the Next Big Crypto With a Live Testnet?

Top crypto assets like Solana and Arbitrumare facing tough times.

Solana is struggling with intense price volatility after $24 worth of SOL tokens were unstaked by a wallet connected to the defunct FTX exchange. Arbitrum has also hit a record low of $0.51, with no clear signs of recovery in sight.

Yet, it’s not all doom and gloom. Holders frustrated with the unpredictable market have found new hope in BlockDAG, especially after its testnet launch on September 20.

This milestone pushed presale revenue to $75 million and sparked huge interest among developers eager to tap into its unique blockchain. Demand for BDAG coins also skyrocketed after top analysts suggested the project could deliver ROI as high as 30,000x in the coming years.

Solana Price Volatility Peaks with $24M Unstaked by FTX

Solana’s price may face turbulence after 177,693 SOL, worth nearly $24 million, was unstaked by a wallet linked to the collapsed FTX exchange. While the unstaked tokens haven’t been sold yet, speculation is growing about a potential market impact if the assets hit exchanges.

Historically, large-scale liquidations—such as Jump Trading’s Ethereum sales—have led to notable price drops. Currently, the FTX-affiliated wallet holds a massive 7.1 million SOL, valued at around $953 million. Despite this, Solana has shown resilience, rising 2.5% in the past 24 hours to $135.26.

Arbitrum News: ARB Hits an All-Time Low!

Arbitrum (ARB) recently hit an all-time low, currently priced around $0.51. Despite the decline, the token is showing signs of potential recovery with technical indicators like the MACD turning positive.

A possible double-bottom pattern is forming, suggesting there may be good news for Arbitrum. Arbitrum’s growing adoption is evident as more addresses continue to hold the token. However, an upcoming unlock of 92 million ARB tokens (2.65% of supply) could affect short-term price movements. Many hope for a strong rebound, but market sentiment will play a key role in determining ARB’s next move.

BlockDAG’s Testnet Live Now: Enthusiasts Racing For BDAG coins

BlockDAG’s testnet is creating serious noise, with developers from around the globe flocking to get a hands-on experience and crypto enthusiasts scrambling to get their share of BDAG coins. And it’s showing in the numbers—BlockDAG just crossed $75 million in presale revenue, and batch 23 is now live after batch 22 sold out in the blink of an eye.

The urgency is real, as anyone wanting to explore the full capabilities of the testnet needs at least 7,500 BDAG coins in their wallet. The testnet offers users a chance to interact with Blockchain Explorer, mint tokens using the Blockchain Faucet, and test smart contracts—tools that make BlockDAG’s ecosystem more appealing by the day.

This excitement is also a sign of where BlockDAG is headed next. Experts are already talking about a potential 30,000x ROI for current holders, with some even dubbing it “the next Bitcoin.”

As more BDAG coins get snapped up, the clock is ticking for those still on the fence. Batch 23 is already seeing incredible demand, and whales are making their move too—dropping over $2 million each, marking some of the biggest purchases in crypto presale history.

Priced at just $0.0192, BDAG is still incredibly accessible, but with demand surging, batch 23 could sell out at any moment. Once it’s gone, the next batch will come with a significant price hike.

The Ultimate Takeaway

The road ahead looks rough for some of the top crypto assets, with Solana and Arbitrum both facing major challenges. Solana is dealing with intense price volatility, but a recent 2.5% rebound shows there might be some hope.

For Arbitrum, the mood is more somber. Hitting an all-time low has stunned its community, and there’s little clarity on when—or if—it will bounce back.

But there’s a silver lining in the crypto world, and it comes from BlockDAG. Since launching its testnet, BlockDAG’s presale numbers jumped past $75 million, with analysts now forecasting a staggering 30,000x ROI down the line. As a result, Batch 23 is seeing unmatched demand. Priced at just $0.0192, BDAG is still within reach, but with progress like this, it’s unlikely to stay this cheap for long.

