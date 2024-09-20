Aptos Ecosystem Expands & ICP Gains 20%; Will BlockDAG’s $10M BVB & Inter Milan Deals Lead to Major Exchange Listings?

As the crypto market gears up for its next bull run, three projects are standing out for their growth potential: Aptos, Internet Computer (ICP), and BlockDAG.

Aptos recently completed a $68.99 million token unlock, reinforcing its expanding ecosystem. Meanwhile, ICP saw a 20% price surge, significantly boosting its market cap. However, for those seeking the highest returns, BlockDAG could be the one to watch.

Its recent multi-million-dollar deals with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have positioned it for potential listings on major exchanges. With analysts forecasting BDAG could reach $1 by 2025, holders in the current presale batch 22 could be looking at returns of over 5500%!

Aptos Ecosystem Grows: $68.99M Token Unlocked

Aptos (APT) recently released 11.31 million tokens worth $68.99 million, increasing its circulating supply by 2.32%. Despite concerns about potential price dips, the token showed resilience, trading at $6.10 with only a 1.77% decline after the unlock.

Aptos’ market cap remains strong at $2.97 billion, reflecting steady growth in the Aptos ecosystem. This stability can be attributed to clear communication about the token release schedule and Aptos’ ongoing ecosystem expansion. As Aptos develops, the platform continues to see new projects emerge in DeFi, gaming, and institutional finance.

Internet Computer Price Surges 20%; What’s Next for ICP?

The price of Internet Computer (ICP) has surged 20%, currently trading at $8.71. Market analysts believe that if this rally continues, ICP could reach $19, driven by rising trading volume and increased social sentiment.

The coin now ranks as the 21st largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of over $4 billion. However, caution is advised. Indicators such as the long/short ratio and the fear and greed index suggest a possible correction if investors become overly optimistic. Plus, ICP’s next key resistance level is $9.4, but if it fails to hold, prices could drop to $6.9.

BlockDAG’s Presale Crosses $73M; Major Exchange Listing Next?

At this point, every crypto enthusiast is familiar with BlockDAG’s staggering presale milestones. In just 21 out of 45 batches, the network has raised over $73 million, sold more than 13 billion BDAG coins, and seen its price jump by a remarkable 1680% since the first batch.

Recent multi-million-dollar and multi-year partnerships with football giants Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have played a huge role in this growth—but things are about to get even more exciting.

Borussia Dortmund recently extended its deal with Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, while Inter Milan has partnered with Gate.io, a leading Chinese exchange. These moves could be early signs that BlockDAG is gearing up for a major exchange listing.

If this happens, it would open the door for a wider audience to easily buy and trade BDAG. A listing on a top exchange would also increase liquidity, making the coin more attractive to institutional holders and ensuring smoother trades with fewer price swings.

With top exchange listings on the horizon, BlockDAG’s explosive growth is undeniable. Many are even speculating that it could be the next Bitcoin. Additionally, top analysts predict BDAG coin will hit $1 by 2025, even though it’s currently priced at $0.0178 per coin.

However, the allure of BlockDAG shining on major exchanges has made BDAG one of the most sought-after cryptos out there. Its current presale Batch 22, which was rolled out only a few days ago, could sell out any moment. Keeping the $1 forecast in mind, holders who jump in before Batch 22 sells out could receive an ROI of over 5500%!

In a Nutshell

As we look toward the next crypto bull run, these three projects above could play major roles in shaping the market. Aptos is expanding steadily, with a strong ecosystem and DEX volumes. Internet Computer’s price surge to $8.71 signals growing optimism, though caution is advised due to potential market corrections.

But most importantly, BlockDAG, with its remarkable presale success and key soccer partnerships, might be on the verge of a potential major exchange listing in the future. This possibility has caused demand for BDAG to skyrocket alongside bringing a $1 coin forecast and 20,000x ROI prediction. Currently priced at $0.0178 in presale batch 22, holders who claim their stake now could be sitting on an ROI of over 5500% when BDAG hits $1!

Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase: