Apple Releases AirPods Pro 2 To Serve As Hearing Aids

This update will allow adults with mild to moderate hearing loss to use the earphones to amplify specific sounds. According to the Food and Drug Administration, about 30 million Americans could benefit from this feature. Apple’s vice president of health, Sumbul Desai, explained, “After you take a hearing test, your AirPods Pro are transformed into a personalized hearing aid, boosting the specific sounds you need in real time, like parts of speech or elements within your environment.”

This move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to penetrate the health industry, which RBC Capital Markets estimates could be a $15 trillion market by 2030. Apple CEO Tim Cook has emphasized health features as the company’s “most important contribution to humanity.” The new hearing aid feature will be available as a free software update for some AirPods models and will be included with the $249 AirPods Pro 2. Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America, noted, “What is really cool about Apple now saying their AirPods can be over-the-counter hearing aids; we’re seeing that technology innovation at a price point and in a product that’s very mainstream.”

To use the new hearing aid feature, users will need a pair of AirPods Pro headphones and an iPhone. Apple has integrated a hearing test into its devices via the Settings app. The test involves playing a series of tones over about five minutes, during which users tap the screen when they hear a tone. This creates a profile of various frequencies and volume settings that the user may have trouble hearing, which is then stored in the Health app. This profile can be applied to turn the AirPods Pro into personalized hearing aids.

Apple claims that the test is scientifically valid, based on data collected from its noise detection apps and a study involving 160,000 participants that began in 2019. However, the AirPods Pro are only suitable for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, meaning people who have trouble making out speech in noisy settings. For severe or profound hearing loss, a licensed audiologist is still necessary.

Non-prescription hearing aids

Apple’s launch has been facilitated by a recent regulatory change. In 2022, the FDA allowed over-the-counter hearing aids, which are significantly cheaper due to the use of audio testing software or at-home fittings. However, Apple’s AirPods won’t immediately replace other hearing aids. The battery life of six hours is not sufficient for all-day wear, and the devices are only for mild to moderate hearing loss. Additionally, Apple is awaiting FDA clearance and approval from regulators around the world.

Bridget Dobyan, executive director of the Hearing Industries Association, welcomed Apple’s entry into the market but emphasized the importance of professional medical advice.