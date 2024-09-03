Apple Plans To Use OLED Screens In All Future iPhone Models By 2025

Apple will switch completely from liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and later, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei stated on Tuesday.

TakeAway Points:

Apple will use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and later, moving entirely away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs), Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI is thinking about changing its corporate structure to make it more appealing to investors.

Apple has started ordering OLED screens from South Korea’s LG Display and China’s BOE Technology for the next iPhone SE model.

Apple will use OLED screens

Television and smartphone makers are adopting OLED displays over LCDs for the former’s ability to deliver more vivid colours and sharper contrast, ideal for high-definition videos.

The planned move will exclude Japan’s Sharp Corp. and Japan Display from Apple’s handset business, Nikkei said.

Apple has begun placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE model from China’s BOE Technology and South Korea’s LG Display, according to Nikkei.

Sharp and Japan Display had a combined 70% share of iPhone displays about a decade ago but had supplied LCDs only for the iPhone SE recently and do not mass-produce OLED displays for smartphones, the report added.

Apple first used OLED panels in the iPhone X, unveiled in 2017, and has since switched to OLEDs for premium iPhone models.

The company brought OLED screens to the latest generation iPad Pro models launched in May.

OpenAI will extend its “capped for-profit” status

OpenAI is thinking about changing its corporate structure to make it more appealing to investors. With a valuation of over $100 billion, the corporation is preparing for another round of fundraising.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the artificial intelligence firm is discussing altering its current “capped for-profit” structure both internally and with potential investors.

The unnamed sources claim that these talks center around OpenAI removing caps in order to allow investors access to full profits earned against their shares. This move comes as the company is reportedly planning another funding round with an expected valuation in excess of $100 billion.

Whale investors

The reported funding round would be led by Thrive Capital, which would invest about $1 billion. Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia are also potential investors.

Microsoft currently owns a minority stake in the company, but it’s unclear how a new valuation and the entrance of other tech whales such as Nvidia and Apple would change the calculus.

Capped for-profit

Under the status quo, OpenAI operates as both a nonprofit organization and a capped for-profit company. According to OpenAI, the board of directors oversees both operations with the primary goal of maintaining the nonprofit’s mission.

Investors such as Microsoft, which have invested in the capped for-profit side of the enterprise, can only earn a certain yield on any profits generated by OpenAI’s company side due to the capped nature of its structure.

Removing these caps allows OpenAI to incentivize investors with payouts limited only by the company’s ability to generate profits.

It’s unclear at this time how this move will affect the company’s nonprofit division or whether board members will be capable of simultaneously assuring investors and stakeholders that it can generate profits without sacrificing its professed mission to prioritize service to humanity over generating profits.