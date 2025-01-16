Apple Opens New Store In Anhui China

Apple has opened a new store in Anhui, China.

Takeaway Points

Apple has opened a new store in Anhui, China.

The new store is located near Swan Lake and in an important business and financial district.

Customers are welcome to find and buy all of Apple’s latest products.

Where did Apple open a new store?

Apple said on Wednesday that it has previewed Apple MixC Hefei, the first store in the dynamic city and the first in China’s Anhui province. This new store offers customers a new location to discover and buy Apple’s full lineup of products and services.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, said, “We are so thrilled to open Apple MixC Hefei, our first store in the Anhui province, and build deeper connections with our customers in China. Our dedicated team is excited to support the local community and provide personalized experiences that empower customers, whether they are looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone 16 or learn how to go further with their devices during our educational Today at Apple sessions.”

Where is the new store located?

The company said that the new store is located near Swan Lake and in an important business and financial district. Apple MixC Hefei features a wide, curved glass storefront, seamlessly blending the inside and outside and inviting customers into the store. The new store features sustainably and locally sourced materials, reflecting Apple’s commitment to design excellence and the environment. It also offers both Genius Bar services and Apple Pickup, enabling customers to receive support and conveniently collect their online orders.

Customers are welcome to find and buy all of Apple’s latest products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro with M4, and Apple Watch Series 10. They can also engage in free Today at Apple sessions, where they can learn new skills in photography, videography, and more, Apple said in a statement.

What can customers purchase during the upcoming Chinese New Year?

According to the report, customers can purchase a pair of special-edition AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation that have been engraved for the Year of the Snake in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. They can also sign up for a special Chinese New Year workshop that teaches fresh ways to capture and relive memories using the iPhone 16 and Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s first spatial computer, which transforms the way people work, collaborate, and connect. Customers at Apple MixC Hefei can also enjoy festive window decals and decorative elements inside the new store that create a celebratory atmosphere.

When will Apple MixC Hefei officially open?

Apple MixC Hefei will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday, Jan 18, at 10 a.m. local time, the report stated.

About Apple

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple’s more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.