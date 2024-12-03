Apple Now Uses Amazon’s Custom AI Chips

Apple is utilising Amazon Web applications’ proprietary AI chips for applications like search

and will assess if its most recent AI chip can be used to pre-train its models, such as Apple Intelligence.

TakeAway Points:

Apple will explore if its newest AI chip can be used to pre-train its AI models featured in Apple Intelligence. Currently, Apple uses Amazon Web applications’ bespoke AI chips for applications like searching.

At its annual AWS Reinvent conference, Apple disclosed that it uses Amazon’s proprietary CPUs.

As it competes with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud for AI investment, Apple’s participation in Amazon’s conference and use of the company’s chips is a clear endorsement of the cloud service.

Amazon’s custom AI chips

Apple revealed its usage of Amazon’s proprietary chips at the annual AWS Reinvent conference on Tuesday. Benoit Dupin, Apple’s senior director of machine learning and AI, took the stage to discuss how Apple uses the cloud service. It’s a rare example of the company officially allowing a supplier to tout them as a customer.

“We have a strong relationship, and the infrastructure is both reliable and able to serve our customers worldwide,” Apple’s Dupin said.

Apple’s appearance at Amazon’s conference and its embrace of the company’s chips is a strong endorsement of the cloud service as it vies with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud for AI spending. Apple uses those cloud services, too.

Benoit said that Apple had used AWS for over a decade for services including Siri, Apple Maps, and Apple Music. Apple has used Amazon’s Trainium and Graviton chips to serve search services, for example, and Benoit said that the chips led to a 40% efficiency gain.

But Benoit also suggested that Apple would use Amazon’s Trainium2 chip to pre-train its proprietary models. It’s a sign that Amazon’s chips aren’t just a cost-effective way to infer AI models compared to x86 central processors made by Intel and AMD, but can also be used to develop new AI. Amazon announced on Tuesday that its Trainium2 chip was generally available to rent.

“In the early stages of evaluating Trainium2, we expect early numbers up to 50% improvement in efficiency with pre-training,” Dupin said.

iPhone AI service training

Earlier this year, Apple said in a research paper that it had used Google Cloud’s TPU chips to train its iPhone AI service, which it calls Apple Intelligence.

The majority of AI training is done on pricey Nvidia graphics processors. Cloud providers and startups are racing to develop alternatives to lower costs and are exploring different approaches that could lead to more efficient processing. Apple’s usage of custom chips could signal to other companies that non-Nvidia training approaches can work.

AWS is expected to announce new details on Tuesday about offering Nvidia Blackwell-based AI servers for rent, too.

Apple released its first major generative AI product this fall. Apple Intelligence is a series of services that can summarize notifications, rewrite emails, and generate new emojis. Later this month, it will integrate with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the company says, and next year, Siri will get new abilities to control apps and speak naturally.

Unlike leading chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Apple’s approach to AI isn’t based on large clusters of Nvidia-based servers in the cloud. Instead, Apple uses an iPhone, iPad, or Mac chip to do as much of the processing as possible and then sends complicated queries to Apple-operated servers using its own M-series chips.