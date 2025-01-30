Apple has announced its first quarter results, which ended Dec 28, 2024.

Takeaway Points

Apple announces first quarter results.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $124.3 billion.

On Wednesday, Jan 29, Apple announced that Major League Soccer returns on its TV.

What did Apple announce?

Apple on Thursday announced its financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended Dec 28, 2024. The company posted quarterly revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent year over year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $2.40, up 10 percent year over year.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, while commenting on the report, said, “Today Apple is reporting our best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago. We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal. And we’re excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April.”

Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO, said, “Our record revenue and strong operating margins drove EPS to a new all-time record with double-digit growth and allowed us to return over $30 billion to shareholders. We are also pleased that our installed base of active devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and geographic segments.”

Apple Board of Directors

According to Apple, its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Feb 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb 10, 2025.

What time is the webcast?

The company will provide the live streaming of its Q1 2025 financial results conference call, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT on Jan 30, 2025, at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for about two weeks, the report stated.

Major League Soccer returns on Apple TV.

Apple on Wednesday said that Major League Soccer returns to Apple TV next month, and starting today, fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to catch all the action throughout the 30th anniversary season. Subscribers can access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, expansive programming, exclusive content, and more including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, commented, “MLS Season Pass delivers fans exactly what they want, connecting them with the game they love across all of their devices, with no blackouts. Heading into our third year with MLS, we’re excited to continue elevating the fan experience and can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner, remarked, “Our partnership with Apple has redefined how fans experience Major League Soccer, bringing the league to more people around the world than ever before. With the addition of Sunday Night Soccer, a new studio, and the debut of Onside: Major League Soccer on Apple TV+, 2025 will be our best season yet. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of our partnership with Apple.”

When will the game start?

Apple said that the 2025 season begins Saturday, Feb 22, and kicks off the third year of a normal 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer. The upcoming season also marks the arrival of the 30th MLS team, San Diego FC.