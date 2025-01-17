ApeX Unveils Airdrop Season with Retroactive Rewards and 25M $APEX Distribution

ApeX Protocol, a leading decentralized exchange, has announced the commencement of its much-anticipated airdrop season, starting with a retroactive airdrop event on January 20, 2025. Over the course of six months, 25 million $APEX tokens will be distributed as part of this campaign, which represents the initial phase of a larger initiative allocating a total of 175 million $APEX tokens. This airdrop season is designed to enhance user engagement, reward community loyalty, and bolster the protocol’s ecosystem.

The opening event, known as the XP campaign, begins on January 20, 2025, allowing participants to earn XP points based on their trading activities on Omni Perps and Omni Spot Swap. These points can be redeemed for $APEX tokens, with a dedicated allocation of 25 million $APEX tokens for the campaign. Running until July 13, 2025, this event encourages active participation, with progress tracking and additional details available on the XP landing page, which is live.

As a token of appreciation for early supporters, the XP landing page also introduces a retroactive airdrop. This initiative acknowledges users who have played a significant role in the protocol’s early success. Eligible participants can check their status and claim their rewards starting January 20, 2025.

This event is only the beginning of ApeX Protocol’s ambitious plans. With 150 million $APEX tokens remaining in its treasury, the protocol has outlined additional airdrop events and grant initiatives through 2027. These efforts aim to foster a thriving, engaged community and position ApeX as a leader in the decentralized trading landscape.

“We’re beyond excited to kick off this airdrop season and reward our community in a way that truly matters,” shared Tekla I, the head of BD at ApeX Protocol. “The XP campaign isn’t just about giving back; it’s about fostering a more connected and dynamic ecosystem. This is our opportunity to express our gratitude to the early supporters who’ve helped shape ApeX, and invite new users to join us on this exciting journey.”

ApeX Protocol is dedicated to delivering a decentralized, permissionless, and self-custodial trading experience. Offering seamless multi-chain liquidity and a user-friendly interface, ApeX serves a global audience of over 545,000 users and has achieved a cumulative trading volume exceeding $124 billion.

ApeX Omni, the platform’s latest innovation, features cutting-edge multi-chain liquidity aggregation, modular intent-centric architecture, and zero-knowledge proof security to ensure top-tier performance and safety for its users.

