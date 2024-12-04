Any Inu Multichain Meme Coin is Now Available on 19 Blockchains

Any Inu ($AI) launched earlier this year is now available on 19 blockchains, making it more accessible to crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Any Inu can be found on all major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Bas,e, and more, truly justifying its name “Any Inu.” Any Inu was founded at the beginning of 2024 by AnyThoshi, the project founder and an MIT graduate. Since the beginning, it has used Axelar’s Interchain service as its leash to make $AI hop from chain to chain seamlessly and with each.

Its simplicity and transparency characterize Any Inu’s model. It has refrained from employing anticipated launch strategies, including presales and whitelists, in favor of a model that does not impose taxes on transactions. This method has resulted in a rapidly expanding base of over 50,000 holders. The project fully circulates its total supply of 421 billion tokens across the supported blockchains, promoting equality and fairness within its ecosystem.

A fundamental component of Any Inu’s ethos prioritizes utility and community involvement. The Diamond Hands app, a platform that rewards holders for loyalty, is the foundation of this project. We anticipate that the Diamond Hand Leaderboard DApp will introduce a new layer of engagement by rewarding long-term investors.

“Any Inu” has an ambitious roadmap that includes expanding its functionality to include additional blockchains, implementing non-EVM chain support, and introducing a variety of interchain utilities. These initiatives aim to enhance the user experience and broaden the project’s utility. This includes the implementation of gaming integrations and composable interchain NFTs.

In contrast to conventional meme coins, “Any Inu” endeavors to establish a unique position by integrating technological advancements with a robust community focus. Its strategy involves traversing over 17 EVM chains and Solana, enabling users to access a wide range of digital assets through its platform.

The @AnyInuCoin handle represents the project on social media platforms like Twitter (or X) and its website, anyinu.xyz. These platforms are central hubs for community interaction, updates, and a shared space for enthusiasts.

“Any Inu,” characterized by its multi-blockchain approach and emphasis on a strong community, presents a potential growth path within the crypto market. As it continues to develop, it expects to be on 60 blockchains by the end of 2024. Despite its relatively low market cap and substantial ambitions, the project aims to broaden its influence and utility in cryptocurrency.

“Any Inu” invites investors, technology enthusiasts, and the general public to investigate its services by visiting anyinu.xyz. Any Inu endeavors to sustain and expand its market position in the cryptocurrency market by emphasizing technological utility, transparency, and a robust sense of community

