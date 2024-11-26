Antarctic Exchange Chapter 2: Earn Rewards, Level Up, and Join the Revolution

The much-anticipated Antarctic Exchange (AX) Testnet Chapter 2 is here, kicking off on November 25th, 2024, and it’s packed with exciting opportunities to engage, compete, and earn rewards. With its user-focused approach and cutting-edge DeFi tools, Antarctic Exchange is setting a new standard for decentralized trading. Here’s everything you need to know to dive into Chapter 2 and make the most of this groundbreaking phase.

What is Antarctic Exchange Chapter 2?

Chapter 2 of Antarctic Exchange Testnet is an extension and an evolution of the decentralized perpetual contract trading experience. Designed to bring traders, liquidity providers, and community members closer to AX’s vision, this chapter combines gamification with real-world trading incentives. Every interaction with our platform translates into points, badges, and rewards.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a DeFi newcomer, Chapter 2 offers a seamless way to explore our platform’s perpetual contracts while competing for top-tier rewards.

Check out the complete breakdown of the Points System below:

Key Features of Chapter 2

Points System: Your Path to Rewards

The Antarctic Exchange Testnet Chapter 2 introduces a comprehensive points-based system that rewards our users for completing various activities. Here’s a breakdown of the top opportunities:

Social Media Engagement: Connect your X (formerly Twitter) and Discord accounts to get started with 50 points each.

Antarctic Exchange Explorer Tasks: Dive deep into our platform by providing liquidity, trading with high leverage, and mastering take-profit and stop-loss strategies. Successful liquidation operations can net you up to 500 points and the prestigious “AX Testnet AMLP Holder” badge.

Sign-In Rewards: Stay consistent with daily logins to rack up points. Signing in for three consecutive days earns you 50 points, while a week-long streak unlocks the exclusive “Weeklong Warrior” badge and 100 points.

Competitive Trading Challenges

Show off your skills in Antarctic Exchange’s trading competitions and climb the leaderboard:

The Top 1% of Users earn 1,000 points.

The Top 5% get 700 points.

The Top 10% secure 500 points.

These challenges reward positive yield strategies, giving you a chance to shine as a trading expert.

Referral Program: Grow the Antarctic Exchange Community

Help Antarctic Exchange expand its reach by inviting friends. You’ll earn 16% of their total points, ensuring everyone benefits from growing the network.

Community Contribution & Feedback

Engage with the Antarctic Exchange community and make your voice heard:

Compete in community quiz competitions to win up to 300 points for first place.

Complete the Testnet feedback form to grab 400 points and the “AX Testnet” badge.

Why Chapter 2 is a Game-Changer

Antarctic Exchange Chapter 2 isn’t just about earning rewards and redefining decentralized trading. Here’s what makes it special:

Seamless CEX-DEX Integration: Antarctic Exchange combines the user-friendly UI of centralized exchanges (CEXs) with the security and transparency of decentralized platforms (DEXs)—no KYC, no middlemen—just pure DeFi.

Transparency and Trust: Every trade is validated on-chain, ensuring no conflict of interest and no institutional manipulation.

Comprehensive Liquidity Solutions: AX’s unique LP structures, such as AHLP and AMLP, ensure high liquidity and maximize capital efficiency.

Gamified Engagement: By incorporating badges, points, and competitions, Chapter 2 adds a layer of fun and excitement to DeFi participation making it as intuitive as possible.

How to Get Started

Sign Up and Connect: Create your Antarctic Exchange Testnet account, then link your X and Discord profiles to kickstart your journey.

Engage with the Platform: Dive into trading challenges, complete tasks, and rack up points.

Invite Your Friends: Use the referral program to boost your points and grow the Antarctic Exchange community.

Provide Feedback: Share your thoughts through the feedback form to help shape the future of AX.

A Glimpse Into the Future

With a mainnet launch scheduled for December 2024, Chapter 2 is a stepping stone to Antarctic Exchange’s vision of a user-focused, low-cost, and highly private trading ecosystem. The rewards earned during the testnet can be converted into future token airdrops, giving our early adopters a chance to benefit from AX’s growth.

Join the Revolution Now

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Antarctic Exchange’s transformative journey. Whether you’re a trader, liquidity provider, or community enthusiast, Chapter 2 offers something for everyone. Sign up, engage, and make your mark on the future of DeFi trading.

Get started today, and let the games begin!

