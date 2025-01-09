Another Dump for XRP Holders: 10% Loss Pushes Frustrated Ripple Traders to DTX Exchange for 10,200% Listing Gains

The cryptocurrency market has taken another dip because of the sharp increase in U.S. Treasury yields over the last 10 years. With the crypto market, equity markets also showed weakness, with NASDAQ dropping 1.79% intraday. Amid the downturn, the XRP price slid nearly 10% from Saturday’s high.

Ripple traders have become anxious about the failed recovery breakout

XRP Price Stands At 20-DMA Support

The XRP price gained 14.79% last week after the reversal breakout from the triangle pattern. However, due to the weak economic reports published, it dropped 6.40% on 7 January, pushing the price below the $2.30 support level. The XRP price has taken support around the 20-period moving average at the $2.50 mark. After the drop, Ripple traders came in and attempted to drive the XRP price higher, but they have yet to see any follow-through.

Currently, the XRP price is consolidating near $2.30, with mixed signals suggesting a fight between buyers and sellers. In the 4-hour timeframe, Ripple retested the support breakdown, but Bears took control and rejected the retest. A continuation at this level could validate a bearish trend, leading to further downside pressure.

A major event coming up in the Ripple SEC case could significantly impact the XRP price. Following the court’s timeline, the SEC is set to file its opening brief in the lawsuit by January 15. This filing is a key step in the agency’s appeal after the 2nd Circuit Court granted an earlier extension. However, the court has firmly stated that no further extensions will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Bank of America CEO David Stryzewski revealed that the bank uses XRP for all its internal transactions. He also mentioned that Bank of America has filed 83 patents related to the blockchain technology behind Ripple, seamlessly integrating XRP into its daily operations. The ongoing developments and ruling in Ripple’s favor can catalyze the XRP price to a full recovery.

