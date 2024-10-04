Anonymous Trader Turns $368 Into $2M, Can IntelMarkets Do This? Bitcoin Cash and Toncoin Battle Bears

In a rare twist of events, an unknown crypto trader has turned a $368 investment into $2 million within three days. The trader had bought the HIPPO memecoin on the Sui network before trading it after the price skyrocketed.

While some people are thinking about insider trading, the actual profit of this trade has attracted much attention. Investors are now questioning whether new altcoins like IntelMarkets could give such a return. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Toncoin are currently battling with bearish pressure.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Forecast

Bitcoin Cash (BCH), a hard fork of Bitcoin, is trading in the red region after the recent downturn in the crypto market. Price information from TradingView shows the value of Bitcoin Cash crypto has plunged below the 50-SMA ($334.86) and 200-SMA ($374.84).

CoinMarketCap data reveals that Bitcoin Cash coin has losses of 10.4% on the weekly timeframe and 2.8% on the monthly level. The sentiment around cryptocurrency is currently bearish.

The 14-day RSI has dipped below the 50 mark, signaling increased pressure from bears. Going forward, the Bitcoin Cash price must cross the resistances at the 50-SMA and 200-SMA to begin an uptrend.

A top analyst, ZAYKCharts, earlier predicted the value of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) could surge to $540 in the coming weeks. More buyers have to return to the market for this to happen.

Toncoin (TON) Bows To Selling Pressure

Toncoin (TON), a cryptocurrency created as part of the Telegram ecosystem, has started a downward move after several days of an upward trend. This decline is because of the selling pressure building up across the entire crypto market.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows the value of Toncoin crypto has dipped 15% on the weekly timeframe and 10% on the biweekly timeframe. The token is now trading below the 50-SMA ($5.76) and 200-SMA ($5.55), which is a sign the bears are leading the market.

However, the Stochastic Fast (14) and Williams Percent Range (14) are displaying buying signals. This is a positive outlook for the Toncoin token. Analysts forecast the value of the currency could increase in the future. Coincodex says the Toncoin price might rally to $6.73 when market sentiment improves.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Makes Trading Simpler Using AI and Advanced Trading Tools

Intel Markets (INTL) has been seen as a haven for investors. New and experienced traders are coming into the new AI-based exchange IntelMarkets for massive profit making. Many analysts consider IntelMarkets as a top DeFi project that would transform the $36.5 billion global cryptocurrency trading platforms market using artificial intelligence.

The major feature of the platform is the self-learning trading bots. These bots assist investors in determining how best to invest their capital based on previous results, as well as individual risk tolerance. In the conventional trading environment, the retail trader is usually at a disadvantage.

That is because the technicals give different signals which make the trader unsure of when to enter into the market. However, IntelMarkets’ Intell-Array™ monitoring technology can select from 100,000 items to be monitored and provides only one signal to buy or to sell.

Today, many traders are rushing to the presale and purchasing IntelMarkets native coin, INTL. The project has realized over $910k in funding thanks to huge interest from retail and whale investors. The DeFi coin is now priced at $0.027364 and is expected to soar up to $0.11 once it is listed.

Why IntelMarkets is the Best Crypto To Buy Now

The $2 million earned by the anonymous trader has caused traders and investors to turn their eyes to potential new DeFi projects such as IntelMarkets, which has many unique features. Analysts are bullish about the potential of IntelMarkets and predict its price will increase by 10x in the coming months. This makes it a better choice than Toncoin (TON) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

