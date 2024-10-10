Angeles Equity Partners has appointed Rob Walpole as CEO of custom goods.

Takeaway Points

Angeles Equity Partners appoints Rob Walpole as CEO of Custom Goods.

The appointment of Walpole to the Custom Goods’ executive team is the latest step to support the company’s strategic plan to accelerate profitable growth in the 3PL sector.

Custom Goods is an asset-light third-party logistics (“3PL”) company that provides highly customized warehousing and value-added fulfillment, transportation solutions, etc.

Who did Angeles Equity Partners appoint as CEO of Custom Goods?

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, on Thursday announced the appointment of Rob Walpole as CEO of Custom Goods, LLC (“Custom Goods”). Headquartered in Carson, California, Custom Goods is an asset-light third-party logistics (“3PL”) company that provides highly customized warehousing and value-added fulfillment, transportation solutions, and centralized examination services to a diversified base of Fortune 500 companies across the United States. The appointment of Walpole to the Custom Goods’ executive team is the latest step to support the company’s strategic plan to accelerate profitable growth in the 3PL sector.

Matt Hively, operating partner at Angeles Operations Group, said, “Since joining the Board earlier this year, Rob has been an invaluable member of the team. Rob has an exceptional combination of 3PL and senior leadership experience at global organizations. We are confident that Rob’s strategic vision and ability to move quickly will lead to the successful execution of our investment thesis.”

Rob Walpole, commenting about his appointment, said, “I am excited and honored to be joining the Custom Goods team, and partner with the Angeles team to unlock the full potential of the business. During my time on the board, I’ve come to know the business well at Custom Goods and I believe we are in a strong position to accelerate our growth in the market.”

About Rob Walpole

Angeles said that Walpole has a track record of leading teams to deliver what we believe to be extraordinary results in the transportation and logistics industry. He began his career in manufacturing and supply chain management at ExxonMobil and then went on to hold leadership positions in the Asia-Pacific logistics market at BAX Global, later acquired by DB Schenker. Walpole subsequently spent nearly a decade at DB Schenker in various leadership positions, including Vice President of the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics business unit, Senior Vice President of the Global Contract Logistics business unit, and CEO of Schenker Inc., the US entity of DB Schenker. Most recently, he was with Delta Airlines, leading the cargo division for more than three years.

About Custom Goods

With decades of experience, Custom Goods is an asset-light, third-party logistics provider that has developed a national footprint with over 25 facilities, transportation services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection bonded facilities with foreign trade zone services and value-added distribution, packaging, kitting, assembly and freight consolidation.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles. The firm’s investment philosophy is to partner with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services, and specialty distribution businesses to help unlock their full potential through operational transformation and strategic repositioning.