Andre Hakkak Net Worth, Age, Bio And House: RecentlyInfo

Andre Hakkak is a prominent name in the finance world. He is the CEO and co-founder of White Oak Global Advisors. His work supports small and medium sized businesses in their growth.

Many people wonder about Andre Hakkak’s success. His career and life have made him a fascinating figure. Let’s explore the details of his journey and achievements.

Andre Hakkak's net worth shows his success in finance. He lives in a luxury mansion in Coral Gables, Florida. His story is one of wealth, strategy, and dedication.

Profile Summary

Full Name Andre Hakkak Occupation CEO and Co-Founder of White Oak Global Advisors Net Worth Estimated between $100 million and $200 million Date of Birth January 5, 1973 Age 51 years Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60 kg Primary Income Source White Oak Global Advisors Other Income Sources Investments in stocks, real estate, and other securities Philanthropy Active in charitable donations and community support Education B.S. in Marketing and Finance from the University of California, Berkeley Location of Residence Coral Gables, Florida, USA Notable Property $14 million luxury mansion in Coral Gables Spouse Marissa Shipman, cosmetics entrepreneur and founder of Balm Cosmetics Founded Company White Oak Global Advisors, specializing in financing small and medium-sized businesses Investment Strategies Focus on diversified assets, alternative fixed income, and real estate for long-term growth

Who is Andre Hakkak?

Andre Hakkak is a finance expert who has contributed to the industry's evolution through White Oak Global Advisors, an investment firm he co-founded in 2007. Known for his philanthropy and community contributions, Hakkak's impact on the financial sector extends to his role in sustainable economic development.

His investments and innovative approaches to funding have made him a prominent name among other industry leaders. His career, spanning decades, illustrates a commitment to growth and economic progress.

With an estimated net worth reaching $200 million, Hakkak embodies the results of both wealth accumulation and responsible financial management. His firm, White Oak, with over $20 billion in capital, aims to support small and medium-sized companies through specialized financing solutions.

Andre Hakkak Net Worth​

Andre Hakkak net worth is estimated to range between $100 million and $200 million as of 2024, positioning him among the more affluent figures in the financial sector.

His wealth primarily comes from his role as the co-founder and CEO of White Oak Global Advisors, an investment firm managing over $20 billion in assets focused on supporting small and medium sized enterprises through tailored financing solutions.

Early Life and Education

Andre Hakkak's early years were marked by a strong focus on academics, eventually leading him to the University of California, Berkeley. There, he obtained a degree in marketing and finance, setting the foundation for a successful career in finance.

His interest in the financial industry grew during these years, sparking a commitment to economic studies and investment strategies. Hakkak’s education was instrumental in preparing him for the demands of the financial sector, where he later rose to prominence.

Beginning of Career

Starting as a junior manager in finance, Andre Hakkak quickly demonstrated his capabilities and dedication. His early work involved developing financial strategies, risk management, and understanding complex market dynamics. Over time, Hakkak’s persistence and unique insight enabled him to climb the ranks.

His contributions were recognized, and he eventually secured roles that would shape his future in the finance industry. These early experiences were essential in developing the skills and knowledge he would later use to establish White Oak Global Advisors.

White Oak Global Advisors was founded

Founded in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors has become a prominent player in providing financial support to small and medium sized companies. With Hakkak at its helm, White Oak focuses on delivering financing services tailored to meet the unique needs of these businesses.

White Oak has played an instrumental role in the economic development of several industries by offering capital support and ensuring that financial affairs are managed responsibly. The firm’s $20 billion portfolio reflects Hakkak’s influence in reshaping finance industry practices.

Source Of Income

Andre Hakkak’s wealth comes from several well-structured sources. His role as CEO and managing partner at White Oak provides a considerable income, mainly derived from remuneration, performance-based bonuses, and dividends.

Additionally, Hakkak’s investment portfolio includes real estate, stocks, and securities, contributing to his overall net worth. These assets ensure a stable financial base, securing his luxury lifestyle and supporting further wealth accumulation.

Salary and Bonuses

As CEO of White Oak, Andre Hakkak receives a generous salary complemented by performance incentives. These bonuses are structured around company performance and Hakkak’s strategic contributions.

His remuneration aligns with the firm’s success, allowing him to reap rewards that reflect his efforts in fostering growth. Such an arrangement not only secures his financial future but also motivates continued success within White Oak.

Investments

Investments are another key component of Hakkak net worth. He has wisely placed funds in stocks, real estate, and other securities. These investments not only diversify his income but also offer long term growth opportunities. Each investment reflects Hakkak’s strategic approach to wealth management, contributing to his standing as a financial expert.

Philanthropy

Beyond his career, Andre Hakkak is known for his philanthropic efforts. He frequently donated to charitable causes, supporting initiatives that improve community well being. His donations reflect a commitment to giving back and making a difference.

Hakkak’s philanthropy showcases his belief in social responsibility and provides a model of success that includes a focus on community service.

Andre Hakkak, Age, Height, and Weight

At 51 years old, Andre Hakkak has achieved notable success in his field. Standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 60 kilograms, he maintains a professional image that aligns with his role in high-profile financial circles. His physical attributes reflect a balanced lifestyle, complementing his demanding career.

Andre Hakkak House ​

Andre Hakkak’s luxury mansion in Coral Gables is a testament to his success. The $14 million property spans 17,215 square feet and features lavish amenities that align with his affluent lifestyle.

Situated in a prestigious South Florida neighborhood, the house boasts seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a swimming pool, and high end technology for a modern, comfortable living experience. The architecture and luxury features of his home provide insight into Hakkak’s appreciation for high-end residential living.

Andre Hakkak Wife

Marissa Shipman, Hakkak’s wife, is a cosmetics entrepreneur with her own company, Balm Cosmetics. The couple’s dynamic reflects a partnership of successful individuals each dedicated to their respective industries. Together, they balance careers, family, and a shared commitment to excellence. Marissa’s influence adds a unique dimension to Hakkak’s life.

Future Plans​

Looking ahead, Andre Hakkak aims to expand his investment portfolios and explore new financial opportunities. White Oak’s ongoing growth suggests future financial gains for Hakkak and the businesses he supports. His continued commitment to small and medium sized enterprises reinforces his influence in sustainable economic development, setting the stage for even greater achievements.

Conclusion

Andre Hakkak is a prominent figure in finance, known for his strategic insights and substantial impact through White Oak Global Advisors. His work in financing small and medium sized businesses has driven both economic growth and his personal success, contributing to a net worth of over $100 million.

His luxurious Coral Gables mansion and diverse investments reflect his achievements and affluent lifestyle. Hakkak’s story combines professional dedication with a commitment to community impact, marking him as a leader in both business and philanthropy.

Frequently Asked Question

Who is the CEO of White Oak Global Advisors?

Andre Hakkak serves as the CEO and co-founder of White Oak Global Advisors, a firm specializing in financing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Where is the Andre Hakkak House located?

Andre Hakkak’s residence is situated at 8950 Arvida Drive in the exclusive Gables Estates community of Coral Gables, Florida.

What steps did Hakkak take to amass his fortune?

Hakkak built his wealth through strategic leadership at White Oak Global Advisors, focusing on providing tailored financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and by making diversified investments in stocks, real estate, and other securities.

What are some key strategies employed by Andre Hakkak in his investments?

Hakkak emphasizes diversification across various asset classes, including alternative fixed income and real estate investments, and adopts a long-term investment horizon to achieve sustainable growth.