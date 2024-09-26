Analysts Take on the Future Price of Three Top Altcoins (Chainlink, Ripple, IntelMarkets)

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, investors are looking for the best cryptos to invest in now. Luckily, analysts forecast the prices of Chainlink (LINK), Ripple (XRP), and IntelMarkets (INTL) could surge in the coming weeks.

Dark Defender forecasted the value of Ripple coin might surge to $0.66, while PostyXBT expects the price of Chainlink (LINK) could surge to $13. Also, analysts say the new ICO, IntelMarkets, could soar by 20% in the coming weeks.

Chainlink (LINK) CCIP Adopted By Stader Labs

Stader Labs, a non-custodial and secure liquid staking platform, has integrated Chainlink’s (LINK) CCIP to support secure token transfers across Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Optimism. According to the blog post, the CCIP will enable seamless cross-chain functionality to improve Stader Labs’s platform.

In other news, the Chainlink coin is on an uptrend, has crossed the 50-SMA ($10.91), and is now heading for the 200-SMA ($14.97). The sentiment around Chainlink crypto is currently bullish; the 14-day RSI is above the 50 mark, and the VWMA (10) is giving a buy signal.

Tradingjip forecast Chainlink price could surge to $13.80 in the coming weeks. Another analyst, PostyXBT, supports this prediction, saying the DeFi crypto price could soar to $13 soon. In the meantime, the token’s value is consolidating between $9 and $13. Its market cap is around the $5.5-$7.5 billion mark.

Ripple (XRP) Set for Parabolic Explosion, Analysts Forecast Price Surge

Ripple (XRP) has been in an uptrend in the past two weeks, soaring by 10% in the biweekly timeframe. Going forward, crypto analysts are very optimistic about the price movement of Ripple XRP.

Crypto analyst Crypto Bitlord forecasts that the Ripple (XRP) token is ready to experience a “parabolic explosion vertically. Another analyst, Dark Defender, also weighed in on XRP price movement. They claimed Ripple price could soar to $0.66 with the analyst saying the Jan-2018 resistance above $1.03 will be eliminated.

Currently, the Ripple coin is consolidating above the 50-SMA ($0.567861) and 200-SMA ($0.550068). Its market cap is consolidating between $26 billion and $34 billion on the monthly timeframe.

IntelMarkets (INTL) To Give Investors 200% ROI in October

IntelMarkets (INTL) has surged a 100% increase from $0.009 to $0.018 in the second stage of its presale. The project has raised over $520k in the presale stage and plans to hit $1 million before the end of October. Analysts forecast the value of the cryptocurrency could surge by 200% in the coming weeks.

IntelMarkets is building a crypto exchange that will give investors access to advanced trading tools that investors can use to analyze over 10,000 data points within a few seconds and generate trading alerts with considerable precision. Also, IntelMarkets has AI trading bots that investors can use to analyze market trends and evaluate risks.

The AI Rodeum trading bots take out probability from the trading space. This way, traders can automate every process and align the strategy with the current market data values by themselves. Also, IntelMarkets has a multichannel analysis, which can make decision-making easier for investors. The multichannel analysis tool can gather data from more than a thousand sources and enable traders to make instant decisions due to the changes in the market.

It turns all varying signals into one signal that traders can understand and use in deciding whether to sell or buy. Furthermore, the IntelMarkets platform supports two chains, Solana and Ethereum. While Solana offers traders cheap and instant transactions, Ethereum offers them maximum security and access to Decentralized Finance apps.

Analysts Bullish on Chainlink (LINK), Ripple (XRP), and IntelMarkets (INTL)

Chainlink (LINK), Ripple (XRP), and IntelMarkets (INTL) are expected to see massive gains in the coming weeks. This potential for gains makes them the best coins to buy now for investors who are looking to boost their portfolios.

Discover More About IntelMarkets:

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets