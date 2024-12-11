Analysts Predict Shiba Inu Surge, but New Crypto Gems Could Eclipse the Rally

SHIB’s price has increased nearly 20% in the last month in a move that has sparked a bull run and optimistic SHIB price predictions. At the moment, some analysts have placed profit targets as high as $0.000045. Further fuelling the increase of bullish SHIB price predictions is a recent move by a whale who transferred SHIB worth over $2.3 million from Coinbase.

SHIB’s price has been flirting with a bullish breakout as its price surged to highs of $0.000032. Another wallet containing over 54 billion SHIB has also moved its holding to a new wallet. This wallet is the same one controlled by the U.S. government. Could this be another bullish signal?

Meanwhile, Rollblock’s new crypto presale is the talk of the town in the online gaming niche. Rollblock’s GameFi protocol is set to lead a $450 billion online gaming industry.

Rollblock’s platform offers provably fair games and a unique revenue-sharing model that has attracted over $7 million during the ongoing RBLK presale.

Shib price predictions are bullish after major whale moves

For the first time in SHIB’s history, a whale has moved SHIB worth more than $2.3 million to an unknown address in a move that has sparked an increase in bullish SHIB price predictions. SHIB has reacted to the excitement with an uptick of over 15% in about 16 days. It seems that the whales are starting to move their SHIB out of exchanges, which could spark a bull run. SHIB is setting up the stage for a bullish resurgence. According to official reports, SHIB’s network has received an upgrade that boosts its performance and security. Plus, SHIB has now established support around the $0.0000295 region that could further bring about bullish SHIB price predictions.

Rollblock’s RBLK surges as buyers raise over $7 million

Rollblock‘s presale has attracted the attention of players and crypto enthusiasts alike, leading to the sale of Rollblock’s RBLK token worth over $7 million. As a new crypto platform that champions a new era in online gaming, Rollblock is developing a GameFi protocol that is set to lead a $450 billion online gaming market.

Market watchers predict that the global online gaming niche could reach a valuation of over $740 billion by 2028. The problem, however, is that most digital gaming platforms lack a great deal of transparency. By integrating blockchain technology to Rollblock’s gaming hub, which is already live, it can ensure that each transaction is permanent and immutable. This prevents any loophole for the manipulation of odds.

Another outstanding feature that makes Rollblock a go-to platform for cult games is its robust security, which encrypts all user data. Players can therefore play Rollblock’s games with peace of mind, and they also get to earn rewards through engaging with other users. Plus, there is a revenue sharing program that distributes a percentage of the profits to RBLK holders and players through a token burn event.

Rollblock is building on the budding online gaming industry and could soon emerge as the new crypto to rule them all. With only 60% of RBLK tokens up for grabs during the presale, analysts are forecasting a bull run for RBLK, especially after it launches on major exchanges.

Discover the exciting opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) presale today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino