An Ultimate Guide to Renting a Car in Saudi Arabia

Is renting a car a good idea in Saudi Arabia? While metros and buses exist in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, they don’t offer the flexibility you need to explore places like the Al-Ula archaeological wonders or the sweeping dunes of the Empty Quarter.



Whether you’re here for business or pleasure, having a rental car can transform your experience.

This guide aims to provide you with all the essential information on how to rent a car in Saudi Arabia, ensuring your journey is as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

How Do You Rent a Car in Saudi Arabia?

Renting a car in Saudi Arabia can be smooth and straightforward if you know the essentials.

First, you’ll need a valid driver’s license and an international driving permit from your home country. These documents prove that you’re qualified to drive internationally. Don’t forget to pack your passport and visa, which are crucial for verifying your identity and legal status in the country.

Most companies will ask for a security deposit before you can drive off in your rental car. This is standard practice to cover any potential damages or unforeseen incidents. Typically, the deposit can range from 500 to 2,000 SAR (Saudi Riyals), which is fully refundable once you return the car in good condition.

To book your car rental in Saudi Arabia, you must be at least 21 years old and have held your driver’s license for at least a year. This age and experience requirement helps ensure that all drivers are reasonably skilled and responsible on the road.

If you’re visiting, you can drive with your U.S. or any international license for up to 90 days. If you plan to stay longer or become a resident, you’ll need to obtain a Saudi driving license. Always carry your documentation with you, as you might need to show it at checkpoints or in case of traffic stops.

If you want to drive to neighboring countries like Oman or the UAE, you must get a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) from your rental company. However, you cannot take your rental car to Jordan or Israel.

Lastly, while it’s not mandatory, having travel insurance that covers car rentals can give you extra peace of mind. Having a safety net in case of accidents or theft saves the day when you’re far from home.

What to Know Before Picking Up Your Car Hire in Saudi Arabia

Choosing the Right Car for Your Saudi Road Trip

When planning a road trip across Saudi Arabia, selecting the correct type of vehicle is crucial. A four-wheel drive (4WD) is ideal for those looking to explore diverse terrains. These vehicles are higher from the ground and offer better handling on varied landscapes, from desert dunes to mountainous roads. On the flip side, if you’re watching your budget or sticking mainly to city driving, a compact car like a Ford Focus or Hyundai Elantra might be just right. These cars are fuel-efficient and great for navigating urban areas.

Fuel Management on Long Drives

Saudi Arabia is known for its vast expanses between cities, and while the journey can be breathtaking, fuel stations are sometimes sparse. This makes it essential to plan your refueling stops ahead of time. For example, you can travel long distances without frequent stops in a Nissan Sentra with a decent-sized tank. However, always keep an eye on the fuel gauge and know the locations of fuel stations on your route to avoid being stranded.

Understanding Mileage Limit



Most car rental agreements in Saudi Arabia have a daily mileage limit, often between 200 and 250 kilometers. While this might seem sufficient, distances in Saudi can be deceiving. For example, traveling from Riyadh to Al Khobar is nearly 400 kilometers, potentially doubling your daily limit. To avoid extra fees, consider renting with a plan that offers a higher mileage cap or negotiate unlimited mileage upfront if you plan extensive travel.

Flexible Drop-Off Options

If your itinerary ends in a different city from where you started, look for rental options that allow you to drop off the car at another location. This can be a time-saver and add convenience to your trip. For instance, starting your journey in Jeddah and ending in Medina might incur a ‘one-way fee,’ but the cost can be worth the convenience, especially if you’re pressed for time or have a flight to catch from a different city.

Adding Additional Drivers

Long drives can be taxing, so sharing the driving duties is wise. Most rental companies offer the option to add additional drivers to your contract for a nominal fee. For example, adding a co-driver might cost around 50 SAR per day. This is particularly useful if you’re covering long distances, like the coastal route from Jeddah to Riyadh. Just ensure that all drivers have their international driving permits and licenses recognized by Saudi authorities.

Conducting a Thorough Vehicle Check

Before you hit the road, make sure to perform a thorough check of your rental vehicle. Look for any existing damage and take photos or a quick video as evidence. This could be invaluable if there are any disputes when you return the car. Most companies will walk you through this process, but always take your time to inspect everything from the windshield wipers to the condition of the tires.

One-Way Rentals for Flexibility

Opting for a one-way rental can provide much-needed flexibility for travelers planning to visit multiple cities. This option allows you to pick up a car in one city and drop it off in another, saving you time and accommodating more dynamic travel itineraries without the need to return to the starting point.

Most Convenient Car Rental Locations in Saudi Arabia



Here are some of the most convenient car rental locations in Saudi Arabia. Each offers unique regional benefits and easy access to popular localities and major cities.

King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh) – Terminal 2

King Khalid International Airport is located approximately 35 kilometers north of Riyadh, serving as the main gateway to Saudi Arabia’s bustling capital. Terminal 2, primarily handling international flights, is a prime location for car rentals, ideal for travelers planning to explore Riyadh and its surroundings.

Terminal 2’s strategic position provides immediate access to major highways like the Riyadh-Qassim Expressway. These roads offer quick routes to the city center, business districts, and cultural sites, such as the historic Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The terminal is equipped with numerous rental agencies, offering a range of vehicle options, from budget-friendly sedans to luxury SUVs, catering to diverse travel needs.

Renting a car here means you can quickly embark on day trips to nearby attractions like the Edge of the World, a stunning cliff formation just an hour’s drive from Riyadh. Riyadh’s towering Kingdom Centre and bustling markets are a short drive away for those interested in modern Saudi life.

King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh) – Terminal 5

Terminal 5 at King Khalid International Airport handles domestic flights, making it a hub for travelers exploring Saudi Arabia’s vast regions. Renting a car at this terminal ensures efficient travel, especially for those heading to nearby cities or attractions.

Renting a car at King Khalid International Airport Terminal 5 provides easy access to Riyadh’s central business district, which is just a 30-minute drive away. It’s an excellent starting point for travelers visiting landmarks like the National Museum, Riyadh Zoo, or the Al-Masmak Fortress.

This location is particularly convenient for business travelers, offering luxury hotels and prominent business hubs close to Terminal 5. Its proximity to major highways also ensures smooth travel to eastern cities like Dammam and Al Khobar, whether for work or leisure.

King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah)

King Abdulaziz International Airport is Saudi Arabia’s busiest airport and the gateway to the coastal city of Jeddah. It plays a pivotal role in accommodating pilgrims traveling to Mecca and Medina.

Located just 19 kilometers north of Jeddah, the airport offers an array of car rental options, catering to the high volume of international visitors. Whether exploring Jeddah’s cultural heritage or traveling for Hajj or Umrah, renting a car ensures a hassle-free journey.

The city’s attractions, including the Jeddah Corniche and the historic Al-Balad district, are easily accessible by rental car. For beach lovers, the Red Sea coastline provides pristine waters and coral reefs perfect for diving and snorkeling. Pilgrims can also benefit from car rentals, as they facilitate convenient travel to Mecca and Medina. Well-connected highways ensure a smooth ride.

King Fahad International Airport (Dammam)

King Fahad International Airport serves the Eastern Province and is the world’s largest airport by land area. This sprawling airport is located approximately 20 kilometers northwest of Dammam, making it an essential hub for business and leisure travel.

Renting a car here is perfect for those visiting Dammam, Dhahran, or Al Khobar, cities known for their oil industries and modern developments. The airport’s extensive car rental options allow travelers to choose vehicles suited to their needs, whether for business meetings or family vacations.

With your rental car, you can embark on scenic drives along the Arabian Gulf or visit Bahrain via the King Fahd Causeway, which connects the two countries. The region’s modern infrastructure and natural beauty make driving a pleasure.

Abha International Airport

Located in the picturesque Asir Province, Abha International Airport is a hub for travelers seeking natural beauty and cooler climates. It is 18 kilometers from Abha, a city known for its mountainous terrain and verdant landscapes.

Renting a car at Abha International Airport is the best way to explore the region’s lush scenery. The nearby Asir National Park offers hiking trails, picnic spots, and breathtaking views. Al-Soudah Park, known for its cool weather and misty peaks, is another must-visit destination.

The region is dotted with traditional villages and winding mountain roads. With a rental car, you can visit local markets and experience the unique culture of the Asir Province. Adventure enthusiasts will appreciate the flexibility of a car to access remote trails and scenic viewpoints.

Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Tabuk)

In the northern city of Tabuk, Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Airport is a gateway to historical and archaeological treasures.

Car rentals at this airport provide access to iconic landmarks like Tabuk Castle and AlUla, an ancient Nabatean city about three hours away. AlUla’s stunning rock formations and historical significance make it a bucket-list destination for many travelers.

The airport’s strategic location makes reaching the Red Sea’s pristine diving spots easy, or you can venture across the Durra border and cross into Jordan. Renting a car ensures you can explore these attractions at your own pace, with the flexibility to plan your itinerary.

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Jizan)

Located in Jizan, this airport serves as a key entry point to Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region, known for its tropical ambiance and cultural heritage.

Jizan is an economically booming region, and renting a car at the airport provides seamless access to business zones and local industries. For tourists, the Farasan Islands, a short ferry ride away, offer pristine beaches and vibrant marine life.

The Tihamah region’s distinctive cultural heritage, including traditional dances and markets, is easily accessible by car. The coastal roads also make for enjoyable drives, with stunning views of the Red Sea.



Best Time to Rent a Car in Saudi Arabia

Understanding the climatic and seasonal factors in Saudi Arabia can help you choose the best time to rent a car, whether you’re visiting for tourism, business, or religious purposes.

Here are some suggestions to help you decide when to book your car for optimal comfort and cost-effectiveness.

Winter: The Ideal Season for Tourists

The winter months, from November to February, offer the most pleasant weather for traveling across Saudi Arabia. With temperatures ranging from 15°C to 25°C (59°F to 77°F), these months provide ideal conditions for long drives and city explorations in popular destinations like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar. The cooler weather is perfect for sightseeing and participating in outdoor activities without the oppressive heat common in other months.

Since this period also coincides with the peak tourist season, booking your rental car well in advance is advisable. Early reservations ensure you secure a vehicle that suits your preferences at a competitive rate, avoiding the last-minute rush and potential price surges due to high demand.

Summer: Budget-Friendly Options

During the summer months, from May to September, temperatures soar above 45°C (113°F), making an air-conditioned vehicle a necessity. Although extreme heat can be challenging, this season might offer the advantage of lower rental prices due to reduced demand.

Religious Travel: Hajj and Umrah Seasons

The Hajj and Umrah seasons vary each year according to the Islamic calendar, and there is a significant influx of pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah. During these periods, demand for rental cars in these areas spikes dramatically. Booking your vehicle as early as possible is crucial to ensure availability and avoid elevated prices. This is especially important for those looking to have a smooth and spiritually fulfilling journey.

How Much Does it Cost to Hire a Car in Saudi Arabia?

Finally, selecting the rental car to explore Saudi Arabia involves not just picking the right type of vehicle but also considering the typical environments and regions you’ll be navigating.

Here’s a breakdown of suitable vehicle types for various Saudi locales and estimated rental costs to help you make a more informed choice.

Full-Size SUVs: For Diverse Terrains

Toyota Fortuner and Similar: Ideal for family and group travel, the full-size SUV Toyota Fortuner (SAR 300-350 per day) is excellent for longer road trips across the diverse Saudi landscapes, including the mountainous regions of Asir and the vast deserts near Riyadh. These vehicles offer comfort and robust performance, ensuring safety and convenience on both highways and rural roads.

Compact and Economy Cars: Urban Exploration

Hyundai Accent and Toyota Yaris: Perfect for navigating the bustling streets of major cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, these compact cars (SAR 150-200 per day) are cost-effective and easy to manage. Their size and fuel efficiency make them ideal for urban tourists who prioritize convenience and affordability.

Luxury Cars: City and Business Travel

BMW 5 Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class: For those visiting the upscale areas of Riyadh or needing to impress in the business districts of Jeddah (SAR 500-600 per day), a luxury car offers style and comfort. These vehicles are suited for driving on well-maintained city roads and are perfect for business travelers or those indulging in luxury experiences.

Crossover and Mid-Size SUVs: Versatile Traveling

Nissan Xterra or Ford Escape: With a moderate rental cost (SAR 250-300 per day), these vehicles are great for small families or groups planning to explore cities and countryside areas. They handle the highways connecting cities like Taif and Al Khobar well and are comfortable enough for occasional drives on less developed roads in more rural areas.

4×4 Adventure Vehicles: Off-Road and Remote Destinations

Jeep Wrangler or Toyota Land Cruiser: Priced around SAR 400-450 per day, these 4x4s are necessary for adventurous travelers aiming to explore off-road sites like the Rub’ al Khali desert or the mountainous terrains around Tabuk. These robust vehicles can handle challenging terrains and are essential for anyone planning to venture into the more remote parts of the kingdom.

Making Your Decision

When choosing your rental car in Saudi Arabia, consider the primary areas you’ll visit and the planned activities. Each type of vehicle is tailored to different driving environments and travel needs:

For city tours and tight schedules : Compact cars.

For luxurious business trips or high-end leisure : Luxury cars.

For family trips or long-distance explorations : Full-size SUVs.

For a balance of urban and rural travel : Crossover SUVs.

For off-road adventures in harsh terrains : 4×4 vehicles.

Align your vehicle choice with your itinerary to maximize your budget and experience in Saudi Arabia. This thoughtful planning will ensure that you have the appropriate car for your travel needs, enhancing your overall trip.

Final Checklist Before Returning Your Rental Car in Saudi Arabia

Returning your rental car in Saudi Arabia should be as smooth as picking it up.

Conduct a Thorough Vehicle Inspection

Before you drive to the rental agency, inspect the vehicle thoroughly. Ensure it is clean both inside and out to avoid cleaning fees. Examine it for new scratches, dents, or other damages that might have occurred during your travels. Documenting the car’s condition with photos or a video is a smart move, as this can serve as evidence if there are disputes about the vehicle’s state when you return it.

Secure and Retain Your Rental Receipt

When returning your vehicle, be thorough with the paperwork. Ensure all charges and fees are clearly understood, and you receive a detailed receipt. This receipt is your proof of the vehicle’s return and should list any pre-existing damages, the fuel level, and the car’s cleanliness. It is vital to resolve discrepancies in your rental agreement or charges.

Review Fuel Policy Compliance

At the start of your rental period, familiarize yourself with the company’s fuel policy. Some agencies require the tank to be as full as when you picked it up, while others may operate on a ‘return as received’ basis. Returning the car with the incorrect fuel level can lead to hefty surcharges. Always refuel close to the drop-off location to ensure compliance with the policy.

Essential Tips to Avoid Common Pitfalls

Allocate Sufficient Time: Returning a car in a rush can lead to oversight of important details. Allow extra time for the drop-off process to address any issues and avoid stress before a flight or appointment.

Double-Check for Personal Items: It’s common for renters to leave personal items in the vehicle. Check all compartments, under seats, and the trunk to ensure you leave nothing behind.

Confirm the Drop-off Location: Make sure you know exactly where the car should be returned. Depending on the rental company, large airports, and rental centers might have multiple return areas, leading to confusion and possible delays.



Returning your rental car in Saudi Arabia doesn’t have to be stressful. By following these steps, you can ensure a smooth transition from the freedom of the road back to your routine, confident that all details are handled professionally. Remember, the goal is to leave with good memories of your journey and no last-minute complications

Conclusion: Ready for the Road

Renting a car in Saudi Arabia can greatly enhance your travel flexibility and overall experience. By understanding the essentials outlined in this guide, you’ll be well-prepared to navigate the roads safely and enjoyably. Remember, each journey is unique, so embrace the adventure that awaits you while adhering to local laws and customs.



