Amid Chainlink & NEAR’s Price Woes, BlockDAG’s Historic Deal with Inter Milan Sparks Presale Optimism

Giants like Chainlink (LINK) and Near Protocol (NEAR) are bracing against the currents, with LINK grappling with resistance levels and NEAR showing potential for an uptick. Amid these fluctuations, the spotlight shifts to BlockDAG, thanks to a landmark deal that’s setting the stage for significant market impact.

Despite being in the nascent stages of its presale, BlockDAG has swiftly garnered over $69.5 million, rewarding early backers with a whopping 1680% return. By forging a strategic partnership with Inter Milan, one of Italy’s premier soccer clubs, BlockDAG isn’t just securing visibility—it’s positioning itself as a formidable altcoin to watch.

Analyzing Chainlink’s Market Challenges

Chainlink appears locked in a struggle to surmount the $12.35 resistance mark, despite a fleeting uptick in mid-August. The fading optimism is reflected in declining sentiment indicators, with LINK’s Network Value to Transactions ratio suggesting potential overvaluation—a hint that its current price might not be sustainable relative to network activities.

Projections indicate that Chainlink might retract to $10.79 and could further slip to $10.00 under adverse market conditions. However, maintaining stability at $10.79 could set the stage for a rebound, potentially allowing LINK to challenge and possibly surpass the $12.35 threshold, offering a counter to the prevailing bearish sentiment.

NEAR Protocol’s Mixed Fortunes

NEAR Protocol, meanwhile, is capturing attention with a notable increase in its total value locked (TVL), now peaking at over $654 million—its highest since July. This uptick is largely driven by heightened activity in its DeFi applications, particularly Burrow Finance, which has seen a 23% increase in the past week alone. This surge aligns with the rollout of Nightshade 2.0, an upgrade enhancing the network’s scalability and sharding capabilities.

Yet, despite these optimistic developments, NEAR’s price trend remains bearish, hovering at $4.83, down from a recent peak of $5.22. While it’s managing to stay above its 50-day moving average, breaking free from its descending channel remains a crucial challenge that could define its near-term market trajectory.

BlockDAG’s Strategic Mastery with Inter Milan

BlockDAG is on a fast track to becoming a top altcoin choice, particularly with its ongoing presale’s success. The recent collaboration with Inter Milan not only boosts its market presence but also serves as a strategic endeavor to penetrate mainstream sports. This partnership allows BlockDAG to feature prominently at the iconic San Siro Stadium and leverage digital engagements that resonate with millions of global football fans.

This alliance isn’t merely about enhancing visibility; it’s a calculated step towards broadening BlockDAG’s market reach, especially across Europe. Utilizing Inter Milan’s extensive fan base, BlockDAG aims to introduce a wider audience to the potential of blockchain technology, reinforcing its market position as the presale progresses.

Final Perspective

While Chainlink contends with key market resistances and NEAR Protocol navigates through its price struggles, BlockDAG is making notable strides with its strategic moves. The Inter Milan partnership, coupled with an impressive presale performance, underscores BlockDAG’s burgeoning market presence. As it continues to draw significant buyer interest and deliver robust returns, BlockDAG is rapidly becoming a standout altcoin in the current landscape, marking it as a potentially wise pick amidst the latest developments in Chainlink and NEAR Protocol.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now: