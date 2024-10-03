Amazon Prime big deal days bring millions of early holiday deals and exclusive savings for Prime members.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Offers Exclusive Discounts for Members

Starting Oct 8, Amazon is offering some of its lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands like New Balance, Dyson, Disney, LEGO, and Barbie.

Prime Big Deal Days

To help customers kick off the holiday shopping season, Amazon on Wednesday announced deep discounts and millions of deals worldwide from top categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, and apparel during Prime Big Deal Days. Starting Oct 8, Amazon is offering some of its lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands like New Balance, Dyson, Disney, LEGO, and Barbie; deals on Amazon-exclusive products from brands like Beats, Conair, and Casper; apparel for the whole family starting at $5; and toys for under $5. Prime members can also save on last-minute Halloween costumes and accessories from Rubies and Tipsy Elves. With new deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, Prime members can shop across a wide selection of products with great value and unlimited fast, free delivery.

Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech at Amazon, said, “We’re excited to help Prime members get started on their holiday shopping with savings on holiday essentials as well as a broad selection of gifts at some of our lowest prices during Prime Big Deal Days. With new deals dropping throughout the event from top brands to small businesses across more than 35 categories, our curated selection and helpful discovery features like Inspire and Rufus make it easy for Prime members to get a head start on holiday shopping.”

About Rufus

The company said that holiday shopping is easier with Rufus, its conversational shopping assistant and the ultimate shopping companion. Rufus can help customers navigate questions and recommendations on gifts, holiday décor, and even matching pajamas for the whole family. Customers can also browse shoppable videos and photos from other customers, influencers, and brands using Amazon Inspire, and use Find on Amazon to quickly find items spotted online, with the Amazon Shopping app.

Sneak Peek of Top Early Holiday Deals

Amazon listed the holiday deal as: Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including eero mesh wifi systems, Insignia 42″ Full HD Smart Fire TVs, and our lowest price ever for Echo Frames (3rd Gen); Save up to 55% on skincare and makeup from TruSkin and Bossy Cosmetics; Save up to 55% on select cookware from Staub; Save up to 50% on children’s clothes from The Children’s Place and Simple Joys by Carter; Save up to 50% on toothbrushes and whitening strips from Oral-B and Crest, and more.

About Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., we offer more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of the most popular products available with Same Day or One-Day Delivery. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.

