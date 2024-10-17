Amazon Cloud Boss Says Unhappy employees Could Leave Company

Amazon’s cloud boss on Thursday addressed employees attitude over the company’s recently announced five-day in-office mandate.

TakkeAway Points:

Amazon’s cloud boss, Matt Garman, informed employees in an all-hands meeting that they could leave the company if they disagreed with the company’s new policy requiring five days of in-office work.

Last month, the business made the new policy public. Workers must follow the new guidelines by January 2nd.

The Slack channel started by the company last year to voice complaints about the return-to-work mandate and promote remote work has about 37,000 members, according to someone with knowledge of the matter.

Amazon’s new policy

Staffers who don’t agree with Amazon’s new policy can leave, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman said during an all-hands meeting at the company’s second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

“If there are people who just don’t work well in that environment and don’t want to, that’s OK; there are other companies around,” Garman said, according to a transcript viewed by CNBC. “At Amazon, we want to be in an environment where we are working together, and we feel that collaborative environment is incredibly important for our innovation and for our culture.”

Amazon has observed that working in-office helps teams be more collaborative and effective, a company spokesperson said.

Amazon announced the new mandate last month. The company’s previous return-to-work stance required corporate workers to be in office at least three days a week. Employees have until Jan. 2 to adhere to the new policy.

The company is forgoing its pandemic-era remote work policies as it looks to keep up with rivals Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence. It’s one of the primary tasks in front of Garman, who took over AWS in June after his predecessor Adam Selipsky stepped down from the role.

The move has spurred backlash from some Amazon employees who say they’re just as productive working from home or in a hybrid work environment as they are in an office. Others say the mandate puts extra strain on families and caregivers.

Previous employees push for remote work

Roughly 37,000 employees have joined an internal Slack channel created last year to advocate for remote work and share grievances about the return-to-work mandate, according to someone familiar with the matter.

At the all-hands meeting, Garman said he’s been speaking with employees and “nine out of 10 people are actually quite excited by this change.” He acknowledged there will be cases where employees have some flexibility.

“What we really mean by this is we want to have an office environment,” said Garman, noting an example scenario where an employee may want to work from home one day with their manager’s approval to focus on their work in a quiet environment.

“Those are fine,” he said.

Garman said the mandate is important for preserving Amazon’s culture and “leadership principles,” which are a list of more than a dozen business philosophies meant to guide employee decisions and goals. He pointed to Amazon’s principle of “disagree and commit,” which is the idea that employees should debate and push back on each others ideas respectfully. That practice can be particularly hard to carry out over Amazon’s videoconferencing software, called Chime, Garman said.