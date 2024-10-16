Altcoin Season Incoming: DTX Exchange (DTX) Is Taking For A Massive Surge As Dogecoin And SUI Holders Scramble For Entry

The altcoin season is here, and its timing couldn’t have been better. Traders across different crypto projects have been keeping their eyes peeled for the bullish onset for weeks; now, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Sui are piling those profits by the hour.

Even then, new projects still hold the key to the biggest profits, especially when they are DeFi coins. DTX Exchange (DTX) has been trending lately for its contemporary trading features, and even DOGE and SUI traders want to join the new project.

Dogecoin Trades up With SpaceX Milestone

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk has been dubbed the ‘Dogecoin father’ many times on social media because the token’s price is influenced by news related to his investments. With every Musk trend comes some rally on Dogecoin, and this week was the perfect kickoff for DOGE.

The DOGE price closed the first trading day with 5% gains, as the token is in celebratory mode for SpaceX’s recent achievement. The company successfully launched a space station, guiding the booster stage to the launch station, where it was collected with robotic arms.

Like in many other Musk-related news, Dogecoin’s market metrics spiked on Monday, October 14, 2024, including a 77% rise in trading volume.

At $0.1162, Dogecoin is up 9.03% and 10.02% in the weekly timeframes, respectively. But since the spike is simply hype, most traders are not enthralled yet, and they are taking their time to observe if the meme coin has truly joined the altcoin season rally.

Altcoin Season: SUI Shows Class

The altcoin season is in full gear, and only a few tokens are pulling the profits, like Sui. It’s a fair few months of consolidation that’s finally paying off for the DeFi coin, as SUI has progressed to a new ATH.

SUI went from trading at around $0.5 in August to pushing for 100% gains in September. By the end of last month, even the most cynical analysts concluded that SUI was onto its ATH. For a relatively new token, Sui is setting off a golden precedent in the DeFi sector.

Apart from its development and DeFi integrations, Sui might be trading up due to the growing meme coin industry on its network. The project might be taking cues from Solana’s progress, as SUI currently trades at $2.24, a whopping 6.9% over last week’s opening price.

DTX Exchange: Old DeFi, Better Profits

There’s scarcely anything new to add to the decentralized financial sector, as the space is dominated by leading crypto innovators who seem to have done it all.

However, improving on the existing offerings is what traders need, and, fortunately, the DTX Exchange project has just what everyone needs.

Profits are the major concern for most traders, and most pro traders know that a diverse portfolio is one way to stay in business and ahead of the market. With DTX, that’s all too easy, as the platform offers over 120,000 trading instruments to choose from for your portfolio.

It gets even more interesting when you find out that traders can access equity products as well as Forex trading pairs on the DTX Exchange. So, instead of relying on the crypto token during crypto winters, the DTX ecosystem allows traders to pick profits from stock and foreign exchange markets.

Also, if your limited capital has ever stopped you from trading, DTX Exchange has something for you. Some of the tradable instruments have 1000x leverage options to raise your potential profits, regardless of what your capital looks like.

Traders are in for better profits on DTX Exchange, and the presale is the only entry point currently.

Analysts Bet on DTX Exchange for Its 10x Growth Potential

While Dogecoin and Sui dominate Monday’s trading, their users are elsewhere hunting for a green ending to the year’s trading. DTX Exchange promises better trading options and profits.

Analysts are betting on the project to be the dark horse of the coming altcoin season. They believe DTX has the potential and enough utility to spike 10x. The token is already in presale Stage 4, selling at $0.08.

The potential ROI in the presale stages is still an impressive 50%, but traders are anticipating even bigger returns when DTX launches.

