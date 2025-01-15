ALT5 Sigma Corporation Partners with Hashtag Influencer to Enable Cryptocurrency Payment Processing for Influencer Marketing

LAS VEGAS, NV. January 15, 2025 – ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTS), a prominent innovator in the cryptocurrency sector, is pleased to announce a partnership with Hashtag Influencer, an advanced AI-powered SocialFi platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the influencer marketing landscape by enabling influencers in the gig economy to seamlessly and compliantly accept cryptocurrency payments for advertising deals with brands through social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

“While much attention has been given to the adoption of blockchain by traditional institutions, collaborating with innovators such as Hashtag Influencer—a forthcoming AI-powered platform launching in early Q2—is also essential for driving meaningful progress,” stated Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma. “Partnerships like this, particularly within the social media influencer space, can contribute to the broader adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies,” he said. “By working with HashtagInfluencer.com, we aim to empower content creators to adopt crypto payments, promote financial inclusivity, and integrate digital assets into daily life. This collaboration is focused on fostering a more accessible global financial ecosystem, with an emphasis on engaging millennial and Gen Z audiences.”

By integrating ALT5 Sigma’s expertise in digital asset solutions with Hashtag Influencer’s blockchain and AI technology, the partnership targets over 50 million influencers globally to offer tools designed to facilitate the acceptance of Bitcoin (BTC), other tokens, and stablecoins as compensation. This collaboration aims to provide a secure, efficient, and compliant solution for cryptocurrency transactions within the influencer marketing ecosystem.

The gig economy, valued at $500 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to$1.8 trillion by 2032, is notably influenced by content creators, who account for 23% of gig workers. The global influencer marketing sector is expected to reach $24 billion in social media ad spending for 2024, highlighting the significant opportunity in this space. ALT5 Sigma and Hashtag Influencer intend to support influencers by offering mobile, web-based tools that can enhance their earning potential and promote greater financial independence.

Hashtag Influencer’s AI-powered SocialFi platform leverages innovative, patent-pending applications built on IBM Hyperledger technology. It is also supported by advanced research in Social Media Voice Theory and follower engagement tone, conducted at the PhD level. These tools ensure secure and compliant blockchain transactions, offering influencers a reliable method to monetize their influence. Hashtag Influencer’s platform is designed to enable followers to become loyal fans and brands to transform into impactful advertisers, driving social media reactions by creating more likes, shares, and comments.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTS) is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: “ALT5 Pay” and “ALT5 Prime.” ALT5 Sigma Inc. processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions in 2024.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay’s checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named “ALT5 Pro” that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime’s FIX API.

About Hashtag Influencer

Hashtag Influencer Pte, Ltd. is an AI-powered SocialFi platform at the intersection of fintech, adtech, and regtech, empowering influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to manage, market, measure, and monetize their social media presence while addressing key challenges in the influencer ecosystem. Leveraging IBM Hyperledger blockchain, it creates a secure and compliant identity ledger to record brand-influencer transactions, fostering transparency, efficiency, and financial opportunities for influencers, brands, and followers. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Miami, Dubai, and Mumbai, Hashtag Influencer™ is revolutionizing the influencer marketing landscape.

For more information, you can visit www.hashtaginfluencer.com/alt5

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5’s platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5’s services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also contains statements, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media / Investor Relations Contact

Email: ir@alt5sigma.com

Phone: 1-800-400-2247

Jenny Kefauver

Hashtag Influencer

+1 703-850-3533

jenny@jkpublicrelationsdc.com