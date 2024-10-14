Allegro Announces Leadership change. 

Allegro has announced a leadership change.

Allegro, Poland’s largest e-commerce player, said on Monday that Roy Perticucci will move from his role as Allegro Group CEO to Special Advisor on June 26, 2025, when the 2025 Annual General Meeting is expected to take place.

According to the report, Roy Perticucci and the Board agreed that it is a good time to change leadership as the company is well positioned to deliver on future growth opportunities. Roy will work to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, and the Board will now begin a comprehensive internal and external process to identify Roy’s successor.

“Gary McGann, Chairman of Allegro.eu, commented, “Under Roy’s leadership, Allegro has achieved several key business milestones. The Allegro Group has successfully launched its marketplace model outside of Poland and rapidly developed its capabilities in key growth engines including advertising, ﬁntech and logistics. The Group is today in robust ﬁnancial health and has the ﬂexibility to invest to accelerate future profitable growth. We look forward to continuing to beneﬁt from Roy’s signiﬁcant e-commerce expertise as a Special Advisor to the Group. This change in leadership will give the group the opportunity to re-energise its heritage of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. I would like to thank Roy for his significant contribution to the Group and his commitment to Allegro’s success.”

Roy Perticucci, Allegro CEO, said, “I am proud of the efficient business model, foundational processes and cost control delivered under my leadership. The operational and technology foundations for Allegro are now in place, new growth engines established and further international expansion planned. Profitability has improved while leverage has reduced significantly and the Group is in a strong position to invest responsibly to drive future growth. Personally, I look forward to continuing to support the growth of Allegro, in a less time-consuming role.”

About Allegro

Allegro is the most popular shopping platform in Poland and the largest e-commerce player of European origin. Allegro operates a marketplace model which provides a platform allowing millions of international customers to buy whatever they need from thousands of merchants from across the region. Our platform lists products in all key categories, focusing on maximum shopping convenience including fast and free deliveries under the Allegro Smart! programme, modern financial services like Allegro Pay, and an ever-widening network of pickup points.

Following the game-changing acquisition of the MALL Group and WE|DO in 2022, Allegro has built on the best of the joining companies to boost its international expansion. The enlarged group offers a unique scale, allowing merchants from all over the region and beyond to benefit from listing once and selling everywhere, while granting tens of millions of EU consumers convenient access to improved selection, best prices and delivery experience.

The successful launches of the Allegro.cz platform in Czechia and Allegro.sk in Slovakia are the group’s first steps in the planned rollout of Allegro’s successful marketplace model across the region.