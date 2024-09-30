All you need to know about cyber security in Manchester

IT support services in Manchester are very popular among businesses for cyber security. With limited resources and fierce competition, cyber security companies in Manchester often take a back seat, viewed as a luxury reserved for larger corporations.

Cyber security is a concern that should be addressed, even for startups. It is not just big companies facing threats; small businesses and entrepreneurs are vulnerable too.

Cyber criminals do not discriminate based on the target size. Whether you are a big company, small business, or even a home user, vulnerable systems are enticing to hackers that can be exploited for quick and easy money.

Importance of cyber security for startups

The importance of cyber security companies in Manchester for startups needs to be recognized because startups face a unique challenge regarding cyber security. They often lack the resources for strong protection, making them prime targets for cyber attacks.

Around 43% of all cyber attacks are directed at less funded companies, a concerning statistic. Nearly 60% of small businesses close their doors within 6 months of cyber attacks.

Whatever the stage of your business growth, whether you are a 2 month old startup or a 10 year old well established company, cyber security set up is important for all. It is a tool that any organization should use to fend off the incessant attacks by hackers.

How to respond if you have been hacked

Make use of IT support services in Manchester to avoid hacking in your company. Hackers are brilliant at finding ways into data files and devices, and chances are incredibly high that you may still have to deal with a cyber attack at your business.

Here are some ways your company can respond to hacking and react when public pressure is on.

React quickly and inform the affected, from employees to customers. Do not pull a Yahoo and wait for years to let your customers know their accounts were compromised.

File a notice of the breach if required, and comply with industry regulatory agencies if needed.

Examine the hack detail thoroughly and bring in cyber security experts or have your in house IT team implement your response plan.

Launch a response plan as quickly as possible and if you do not have one, create a new one. Do not wait for a hack to put one together.

Plug the leak. Cancel devices until you can figure out how to protect them – especially if you discover the hack came from the unprotected device of an employee who is able to use public WiFi and download third party apps.

Consider hiring a cyber security expert to perform penetration testing to see where your company’s systems are the most vulnerable.

Cyber security best practices

When you follow the best practices of cyber security companies in Manchester mentioned below, you can fortify your small business against cyber threats and create a safer environment for your company and customers

● Be proactive

The best way to prevent a hack is to stop hackers in their tracks. Stay proactive and prevent damage before issues with malware and ransomware go out of control.

Be careful about your company’s security, and involve your entire team in the process.

● Monitor your social media accounts

It is easy to catch anyone on social media and fill out public facing facebook profiles with the names of your kids, pets, and other personal indicators.

Keep any personal information that could help hackers crack passwords off of social media altogether. Monitor your social media accounts and watch for doubtful behavior and posts.

It is also important to your company’s security never to use duplicate passwords across multiple social media accounts. Each one should be unique and complicated.

● Get the right tools

Startups using multiple apps, cloud based tools, and mobile devices need a one stop shop to deal with their security issues and protect them from hacks.

● Have a written security policy

Your startup needs a written security policy covering all the possible scenarios of a hack and how to respond that is easily available to all employees.

Go over the material and brush up on security procedures. Use the security policy as a checklist to ensure standards are being met during a hack.

● Stay on top of hacking trends

The cyber security companies in Manchester can remove the most popular ransomware and malware attacks tomorrow and replace them with something even more malicious and destructive.

Do not wait for a hack to happen to your startup before you learn about new and emerging risks.

● Update your systems

Mark a day on the calendar to check regularly that all employees have updated their own systems and software to add a culture of security in your startup.

● Backup and encrypt your data

Always backup and encrypt all your data and store it in a safe location. These techniques help to cut ransomware off before it causes more damage.

If a hacker holds your data for ransom, you have the option to wipe your devices and start over with new ones. You can restore your data from there.

Encrypting your data also helps to keep hackers from being able to crack open any stolen data. It will be your customers’ and employees’ only shot at staying safe in the event of a hack.

Conclusion

The constant threat of being hacked can keep your startup from getting too complacent about cyber security. Search for cyber security companies in Manchester and save your company from hackers with their help.

IT support services in Manchester are popular for their security feature. Get help from the IT team for any kind of hacking in your business and run them smoothly after reviving from it.