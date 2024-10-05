All-in-One On-Chain Enterprise Platform Atua AI’s Native Token (TUA) Now Listed on MEXC Global Exchange

Atua AI’s Native Token (TUA) is Now Listed on MEXC, Expanding Global Access to AI-Powered Solutions.

SINGAPORE, SG, October 5, 2024 – Atua AI, a cutting-edge on-chain all-in-one AI platform, has officially listed its native token, TUA, on MEXC. This major milestone reflects the growing momentum behind Atua AI’s mission to revolutionize content creation and AI-powered solutions in the blockchain space.

Driving innovation in content creation through advanced AI and Web3 technology.

The listing of TUA on MEXC enhances liquidity and accessibility for global investors and users, allowing them to seamlessly trade and interact with the platform’s native assets. This development highlights Atua AI’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem that supports innovative use cases within Web3 and decentralized AI technologies.

TUA token holders now have the opportunity to engage with Atua AI’s comprehensive suite of tools, including AI-powered image generation, transcriptions, and text-to-speech functionalities, directly on-chain. The platform’s goal is to simplify and streamline the use of AI in everyday workflows, particularly for creators and developers.

With TUA now live on MEXC, Atua AI is reaching a broader audience, providing both retail and institutional investors the chance to participate in the future of AI-driven content creation and blockchain applications.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is a pioneering on-chain enterprise platform offering a wide range of AI-powered tools designed to enhance content creation, from image generation to voiceover capabilities. It provides seamless integration of artificial intelligence within the decentralized ecosystem, empowering creators, developers, and businesses with intuitive, accessible AI solutions.

For more information, visit atua.ai.

