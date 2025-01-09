Alexis Ohanian, Eduardo Saverin, and Laura Chambers to headline discussions at Web Summit Qatar

Doha, Qatar, 9th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Technology and VC pioneers Alexis Ohanian, Founder and General Partner of Seven Seven Six and Co-Founder of Reddit, Eduardo Saverin, Co-Founder of Facebook and B Capital, and Laura Chambers, CEO of Mozilla Corporation, will headline Web Summit Qatar. They will join over 15,000 attendees to explore the future of innovation, investment, and technology in 2025.

Key highlights:

Web Summit Qatar, the Middle East’s premier tech gathering, will unfold at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from February 23–26, 2025.

Alexis Ohanian, Founder & General Partner at Seven Seven Six, will share his journey from creating Reddit, a platform that redefined internet culture and online communities, to founding Seven Seven Six, a venture firm built like a tech company.

Also speaking at Web Summit Qatar will be Eduardo Saverin, Facebook’s first investor and co-founder, who now runs the global VC firm B Capital, and Laura Chambers, CEO of Mozilla Corporation, who has held leadership roles at eBay, PayPal, and Airbnb.

The upcoming Web Summit Qatar aims to surpass the 15,000+ attendees from the 2024 inaugural event, further establishing Qatar as a global innovation hub.

Alexis Ohanian will join the event this February to discuss his journey from co-founding Reddit—a now-public company with a $25B+ market cap that has reshaped online communities—to creating Seven Seven Six, a venture capital firm that is built like a modern technology company and is redefining early-stage investments.

In 2025, Seven Seven Six’s portfolio includes Angel City Football Club, now the most valuable women’s sports team in the world; Riverside, a podcasting platform that allows users to record remote podcasts and video interviews with studio-quality audio and video; Feastables, a snack brand with trusted ingredients from MrBeast; and Stoke Space, a space company developing fully reusable rockets.

Web Summit Qatar 2025 will also host Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook (now Meta) and leader of B Capital, an investment firm committed to supporting innovators pioneering advancements in technology, healthcare, and climate solutions. According to Eduardo, while deep tech investment across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) has lagged, the region has the potential to become a leader in cutting edge technologies.

Laura Chambers, CEO of Mozilla Corporation, which recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its iconic Firefox browser, will also be among the key speakers at Web Summit Qatar. Under her leadership, Mozilla continues to champion open internet values such as choice, privacy, and transparency while exploring new opportunities in the tech landscape, including privacy-preserving advertising and AI ethics.

Other Web Summit 2025 speakers include:

Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones;

Sara Sabry, founder of the Deep Space Initiative;

Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures;

Joy Robins, Global Chief Advertising Officer at the New York Times

Yassine Saidi, Chief Product Officer at Under Armour

Andrew Feldman, Co-founder & CEO at Cerebras Systems

Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and Co-CEO of B Capital;

And many more

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave emphasised the significance of Web Summit Qatar 2025, where speakers like Alexis, Eduardo, and Laura will share their expertise on building impactful companies and driving inclusive innovation, particularly in the venture capital space.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alexis to Doha this February. His extensive experience in building transformative companies, combined with his dedication to fostering inclusive innovation, will bring invaluable insights that align perfectly with the entrepreneurial energy fueling the Middle East’s tech ecosystem,” said Paddy Cosgrave, founder and CEO of Web Summit. “Alexis will be joining an amazing group of speakers, including some of the biggest names in tech and innovation, like B Capital’s Eduardo Saverin and Mozilla CEO Laura Chambers,” he concluded.

Earlier this December, a Runway to Web Summit event in Doha set the stage for local tech communities ahead of the main Web Summit event, encouraging innovation and growth. Web Summit founder and CEO Paddy Cosgrave, along with Qatar Development Bank CEO Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi, gathered to discuss the future of technology and its growing impact on Qatar’s tech ecosystem. They were joined by local startups, including SkipCash (mobile payment platform), Adeer (AI business management solution), Wqtah (platform for booking local experiences), and Kafy (food-tech), who spoke about their experiences at past Web Summit events, and their plans for the future.

About Web Summit Qatar

Web Summit Qatar 2025 will be the second edition of the event held in Doha. Building on Web Summit’s global presence across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, Web Summit Qatar seeks to foster connections within the tech communities of the Middle East, Africa, and India, highlighting the region’s growing role in the global innovation ecosystem. The 2025 event is expected to bring together over 15,000+ attendees, including startup founders, investors, thought leaders, CEOs, and global innovators.

About Web Summit

Web Summit runs the world’s largest technology events, connecting people and ideas that change the world. Web Summit events – Web Summit in Lisbon, Web Summit Rio in South America, Collision in North America, RISE in Asia, and Web Summit Qatar in the Middle East – have gathered half a million people since Web Summit’s beginnings as a 150-person conference in Dublin in 2009.