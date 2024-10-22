Alexi has launched a new AI-powered litigation platform with expanded features.

Alexi launches a new AI-powered litigation platform with expanded features.

From streamlining research to automating workflows, our enhanced litigation platform empowers legal professionals to work more efficiently.

The key features of the upgraded Alexi platforms are Context-Aware Case Management, Comprehensive Document Analysis & Summarization, Workflow Document Management Hub; AI Conversational Assistant; An Extensible Platform; and Enterprise-Grade Security Enhancements and more.

Alexi said on Tuesday that it has launched its newest release. From streamlining research to automating workflows, our enhanced litigation platform empowers legal professionals to work more efficiently and with greater accuracy than ever before.

Litigators today face an increasing number of challenges, like difficult cases, growing caseloads, and the pressure to deliver faster results while maintaining high accuracy, and traditional tools can’t keep up. So our platform is built to meet these demands head-on, harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize how law firms manage their workloads, Alexi said.

Mark Doble, CEO of Alexi, said, “With our newly expanded features, we’re not just improving legal research; we are revolutionizing the entire litigation process. Our focus has always been on building AI that is scalable and easy to understand, prioritizing the unique workflows of litigators. By actively seeking feedback from our users since day one, we ensure the quality, reliability, and consistency of our platform remains unmatched. Embracing AI empowers litigators to enhance their services, reduce costs, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for their clients.”

Features of the upgraded Alexi platform

The company listed the key features of the upgraded Alexi platform as: Context-Aware Case Management with matters that will organize litigation files with “Matters,” a straightforward system that assigns unique file numbers for better billing, document tracking, and workflow efficiency. Build up your litigation file and let Alexi track the key issues and milestones, providing assistance every step of the way. Comprehensive Document Analysis & Summarization; Workflow Document Management Hub; AI Conversational Assistant; An Extensible Platform; and Enterprise-Grade Security Enhancements.

What does Alexi do?

At Alexi, the security and privacy of your data are our top priorities, Alexi said. We ensure that your information remains 100% confidential and private—accessible only to you and the colleagues you choose to share it with. Our platform uses industry-standard encryption, both in transit and at rest, to safeguard all customer data. Hosted on secure Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers, we comply with major security standards, including ISO 27001 and SOC 2. Furthermore, your data is never visible to other law firms or third-party platforms, like ChatGPT. We adhere to all law society requirements to ensure complete confidentiality and compliance, offering you peace of mind as you manage sensitive legal matters.

With these new capabilities, Alexi goes beyond just research. We’re now providing an extensible platform that gives law firms the tools they need to automate mundane tasks, accelerate workflows, and focus on what really matters: winning cases and delivering results for clients. Our platform is built to scale, meaning you can take on more clients without increasing overhead or sacrificing quality.