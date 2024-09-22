Alaya AI and BNB Chain Join Forces to Open a New Chapter of Mutual Success with the TON Ecosystem

Recently, BNB Chain & Codexfield teamed up with Alaya AI to launch a collaborative event called “BNB Chain Adventure on Telegram.” This initiative aims to guide the assets of Telegram’s vast active user base to the BNB Chain via the Ton bridge, while also increasing the conversion rate of on-chain transactions through interaction with BNB Chain projects. This partnership not only brings significant user growth to BNB Chain but also highlights the pivotal role that Alaya AI plays in driving this ecosystem collaboration.

Alaya AI: Empowering the BNB Chain Ecosystem with AI Technology

As one of the most influential AI projects on BNB Chain, Alaya AI plays a crucial role in this partnership due to its outstanding technology and large user base. With a monthly transaction volume exceeding $4 million and over 1.41 million monthly active users, Alaya AI is a driving force behind technological innovation and user growth within the BNB Chain ecosystem. By participating in the “BNB Chain Adventure on TG” event, Alaya AI will further facilitate cross-chain asset bridging and interaction for Telegram users, boosting user activity and transaction conversion rates on BNB Chain.

Among the many participating projects, Alaya AI, as a top-tier AI project on BNB Chain, will leverage its core influence to lead users in exploring more application scenarios based on BNB Chain.

Key Focuses of the Event:

– Guide Telegram users to bridge their assets to BNB Chain via the Ton bridge.

– Increase the frequency of interaction between Telegram users and BNB Chain projects, enhancing ecosystem activity.

– Leverage Alaya AI’s technological advantages to attract and retain more high-value users for the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Participating Projects Include:

– Yescoin: A leading project on Telegram with over 30 million users and 5 million+ DAUs.

– Tapcoin: A top Telegram project with 4.7 million channel members and 11 million+ users.

– Orbiter: A leading cross-chain bridge with 4 million+ users and transaction volume exceeding $16 billion.

– Alaya AI: A top AI project on BNB Chain with 1.41 million+ monthly active users.

– Four.meme: The largest Meme Launchpad on BNB Chain with over $100 million in transaction volume.

– Burve: The second-largest Meme Launchpad on BNB Chain with $75 million in transaction volume and 175,000+ users.

Event Timeline:

– 2024/09/18 – 2024/09/30: Pre-connection phase: Partnership announcements and product integration.

– 2024/09/22 – 2024/09/30: Pre-event warm-up activities: Project introductions and integration announcements.

– 2024/09/30: Major announcement with BNB Chain: Simultaneous social media release.

– 2024/09/30: Official launch of the “BNB Chain Adventure on TG” event: Joint promotion of the event.

– 2024/09/30 – 2024/10/30: Social engagement growth: AMAs with projects on various platforms, KOL participation, ecosystem brand support.

– 2024/10/30: Announcement of winners.

As a key player in the BNB Chain ecosystem, Alaya AI will continue to lead advancements in both technology and user experience. Through its participation in the “BNB Chain Adventure on Telegram” event, Alaya AI will help more Telegram users discover and join the BNB Chain, contributing to the broader expansion of BNB Chain in the blockchain space. This partnership marks not only a deep cross-ecosystem interaction but also another milestone for Alaya AI in helping BNB Chain reach new heights.

Alaya AI TG Bot link: https://t.me/AlayaI_AI_Bot

Website: https://www.aialaya.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Alaya_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/Alaya_AI

Medium: https://medium.com/@alaya-ai