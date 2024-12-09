Al Maktoum Tourism LLC and Onyx Arches Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership

Al Maktoum Tourism LLC, a prominent player in the tourism industry, and Onyx Arches Ltd, a leading blockchain-based payment solution provider for the Travel & Hospitality sector, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the tourism payment landscape.



This partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision of enhancing the travel experience through innovative technology solutions. Al Maktoum Tourism LLC, known for its commitment to excellence in tourism services, recognizes the need for seamless and secure payment methods in today’s digital age. Onyx Arches Ltd, with its cutting-edge blockchain platform and OXA token, provides the perfect solution to meet this demand.



In a joint statement, the CEOs of Al Maktoum Tourism LLC and Onyx Arches Ltd expressed their excitement about the collaboration and the opportunities it presents for both companies and travellers alike.

“We are excited to partner with Onyx Arches Ltd to bring the benefits of blockchain technology to our customers,” said Dr. Munir, Group CEO at Al Maktoum Tourism LLC. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional service and embracing innovation to enhance the travel experience.”



Onyx Arches Ltd is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “We are delighted to join forces with Al Maktoum Tourism LLC, a trusted name in the tourism industry,” said Amjad ,CEO at Onyx Arches Ltd. “Together, we aim to set new standards for payment solutions in the travel sector, offering unparalleled convenience, security, and efficiency to travellersworldwide.”



Additionally, Dr. Peter Kudera, COO of Onyx Arches Ltd, shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for Onyx Arches Ltd. We are confident that integrating our payment platform with Al Maktoum Tourism LLC’s services will enhance the overall travel experience for customers, providing them with a seamless and secure payment solution.”



As part of the partnership, both companies will collaborate on marketing initiatives to promote the benefits of blockchain-based payments in the tourism industry. Additionally, they will explore opportunities for further integration and innovation to meet the evolving needs of travellers and service providers. For more information please visit https://onyxarches.com/



Website | X | Telegram

This press release is brought to you by EAK Wire, the leading Web3 PR Newswire.