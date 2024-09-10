AIM Summit Dubai 2024: Spotlight on Finance Heavyweights and Industry Leaders

AIM Summit, the leading alternative investment summit, has announced a line-up of speakers featuring the world’s leading voices on the subjects of investment developments, global market conditions and latest trends. In another sign of the growing influence of Dubai and the UAE on the global financial stage, leading policymakers, financiers and technology executives are set to gather on 21-22 October 2024 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Geopolitical and global economic affairs will be covered by the leading policymakers:

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy of UAE, will be the Keynote Speaker. Besides his senior government position, Minister Al Marri is also the Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE International Investors Council, the CSR UAE Fund’s Board of Trustees, and the Head of the Circular Economy Policy Committee within the UAE Circular Economy Council. He also chairs several government committees including the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, the National Civil Aviation Security and Facilitation Committee, the Economic Integration Committee, and the Emirates Tourism Council.

Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the UK will be another Keynote Speaker. Mr Johnson additionally served as Leader of the Conservative Party, Foreign Secretary of the UK and Mayor of London. Delivering Brexit – the UK’s exit from the European Union – was Mr Johnson’s first major achievement in Downing Street. His government shattered the political and parliamentary deadlock that crippled the process since the 2016 referendum result. Under Mr Johnson’s leadership, the UK restored sovereign control over its borders, economy and lawmaking, finally enacting the will of the British people.

Technology and global financial affairs will be covered by the leading tech investors:

Angel Versetti, Founder and CIO of Versetti Family Office will be the Speaker on the subject of AI. Mr Versetti is the Founder of DOGE.ORG, the community behind Dogecoin. He previously founded PrivateAI and GintonicAI. As an early supporter of Ethereum, Angel also cofounded Ambrosus with Gavin Wood, Ethereum Cofounder and CTO. Versetti Family Office’s funds invest in AI, Web3 and Longevity and specialize in turnarounds of cryptocurrencies, currently focused on Syscoin, NumerAI, BAT (Brave) and UMA and previously focused on turnaround of Dogecoin. Prior to his entrepreneurial journey, Mr Versetti was a project lead and researcher at the United Nations (incl. UNIDIR Weapons of Mass Destruction Program, UNESCAP Trade and Investment Division and UNEP Investments in Sustainable Technologies).

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures and a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family will be another Speaker. As a figure of business, technology enthusiast, and investor, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is a firm proponent of clean energy, healthy living, the humane treatment of animals, and a motivated voice for entrepreneurship. A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, Prince Khaled was born in California and spent his youth in Riyadh under the mentorship of his father, philanthropist HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman and founder of Kingdom Holding Company. Today, with holdings on three continents, Prince Khaled stands at the gateway between the Middle East’s evolving economies and the Western world. As a venture capitalist who views nascent and emerging technologies as the path to alleviating many of today’s pressing global issues, Prince Khaled’s sector agnostic investments in technology span several different disciplines including fintech, AgTech, food tech, B2B SaaS, aviation and transportation technologies, energy technology, biotechnology, entertainment and broadcast technologies and more.

Over two days, these and many other illustrious thought leaders will participate in keynote speeches, roundtables and fireside chats at AIM Summit to offer their insights on what the future holds during these volatile and complex times.