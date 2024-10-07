“AI won’t fully replace marketers – creativity is still beyond machines.” Nearly 70% of marketers now use AI: How does it boost their efficiency?

In recent years, the marketing world has undergone significant changes driven by rapid technological advancements. Traditional methods are being replaced by more efficient strategies that help professionals tackle challenges and adapt to dynamic market conditions.

The findings of the 2024 AI Marketing Report, conducted by analysts at Influencer Marketing Hub, confirm that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a key tool for addressing professional tasks. According to the survey of nearly 1,300 marketers, 69.1% reported already using AI in their work—up 7.7% from 2023. Moreover, over a third of respondents noted that AI has significantly improved the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

Currently, the primary use of AI remains content creation, with 35.1% of marketers utilizing AI-powered tools for this purpose. However, AI is also becoming an indispensable partner for gaining deeper insights into consumer behavior, personalizing content, and optimizing marketing campaigns. This is reinforced by Mikhriniso Nigmatullina, a strategic marketing expert and industry award-winner. Her portfolio includes work with well-known companies such as VistaPrint (Depositphotos) and Procter & Gamble.

Mikhriniso began integrating AI into her marketing projects several years ago while working with the startup ConferenceCast. Even then, by leveraging AI to process user data and behavior, she was able to enhance user experience and automate content personalization.

“While working at Depositphotos, I continued to actively leverage AI-powered tools,” says Mikhriniso. “These solutions helped me tackle audience segmentation and personalize marketing campaigns. AI enabled us to automate big data analysis and create adaptive advertising strategies. This resulted in a 30% increase in our response rate and allowed us to respond more quickly to changes in customer behavior. In the end, we were able to offer more relevant content to our clients, boosting engagement—conversion rates increased by 25%, and repeat purchases rose by 40%. Thanks to AI, I was not only able to enhance the efficiency of our advertising campaigns and automate routine processes, but I also had more time to focus on strategic client work.”

The use of AI tools by marketers positively impacts not just their efficiency but also overall business performance. According to Mikhriniso Nigmatullina, at Procter & Gamble, where she previously worked, AI was used for data analysis and automating reporting. This improved sales forecasts and increased revenue by 30% in just one year. At Depositphotos, AI enhanced the speed and accuracy of customer data analysis, reducing campaign preparation time by 20% and driving a 30% increase in overall sales during the first two quarters of 2023.

Successful AI marketing practices are attracting significant attention today. Professionals are eager to share their unique experiences and case studies at numerous industry competitions worldwide. Participating in these events not only brings recognition but also provides insights into advanced methods for addressing AI-related challenges. Among the most notable success stories are the projects of Mikhriniso Nigmatullina. Her work has been highly praised by the juries of two major competitions.

In 2024, she won the “Marketer of the Year” award at the MarTech Star Awards, an international cross-industry competition for marketing automation products and case studies. The event is hosted by Spectrum350, a global professional community of top managers that includes over 1,400 companies and 15,000 members from 18 countries. At the competition, Mikhriniso shared her experience in developing an innovative marketing and sales strategy for VistaPrint. Her pioneering and effective approach left a strong impression on the judges.

“We updated our marketing and sales approaches to meet market demands. To do this, we focused on creating personalized offers, content, and promotions. We also developed new engagement mechanics, with personalized video messages working particularly well.

Using AI-based tools, we created content not only to boost sales but also to strengthen customer loyalty. One such project in Mikhriniso Nigmatullina’s portfolio involved developing and implementing advanced strategies for attracting and retaining VistaPrint customers in the U.S. Specifically, she was able to integrate AI to create personalized offers and customer engagement strategies.”

The project was submitted for the “Loyalty & CX Awards,” an event that has recognized top professionals in the loyalty marketing industry globally for 24 years, with past winners including world-renowned companies. Mikhriniso was awarded the title of “Marketer of the Year.”

“Our project stood out because we used AI to conduct deep analyses of customer behavior and uncover their needs. This significantly boosted personalization and improved the customer experience. AI-enabled us to design more precise, targeted campaigns that enhanced customer loyalty and increased engagement. In particular, we implemented personalized recommendations,” she noted.

Many marketers agree that integrating AI into their processes is now critical. In fact, 70.6% of respondents in an Influencer Marketing Hub survey believe that AI can outperform humans in key tasks. However, the shift to AI solutions within companies is progressing slowly. One of the main obstacles is the complexity of integrating AI into existing systems, which requires close collaboration with technical specialists.

Challenges often arise from difficulties in getting employees to adapt to new technologies and understand the need for change. Mikhriniso Nigmatullina recalls that during her time at Procter & Gamble, some employees were genuinely worried that automation would lead to job losses. To address these concerns, a series of training sessions and workshops were held to demonstrate how AI could enhance their work rather than replace them.

Mikhriniso Nigmatullina firmly believes that today, marketers should see AI as a tool that increases their value to the industry, not a threat: