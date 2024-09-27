AI Tokens Record Biggest Rally In Past Month, Bittensor And NEAR Lead The Way Mirroring A New Altcoin’s Impressive Ascendance

In an ever-changing cryptocurrency landscape, Bittensor (TAO) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) are two major players seeing major upgrades. After the market saw huge fluctuations throughout the last quarter, investors are turning to new DeFi projects like Lunex, a next-generation DeFi exchange platform that is expected to soar 1,800% by 2024. This shift demonstrates a growing appetite for scalability, security and interoperability platforms as traders look to invest in new crypto coins.

Bittensor (TAO): Pushing the Boundaries of AI and Blockchain

Bittensor (TAO) combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology and is well known for its decentralized machine learning model. This past quarter saw a major update to improve the scalability of its neural network and the performance of machine learning models.

Another highlight is Bittensor’s dynamic reward model. This mechanism rewards users for the utility of their contributions – processing data or training machine learning models. By decentralizing AI, Bittensor breaks down the bottlenecks of centralized AI platforms and lets users contribute and earn based on real network demand.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): Expanding Through Scalability and Usability

Another emerging blockchain is NEAR Protocol (NEAR), which is resolutely focused on scalability. A recent sharding update provided NEAR Protocol with much greater transaction throughput while maintaining security and decentralization.

Apart from technical updates, the NEAR Protocol has joined forces with other decentralized finance players and non-fungible token markets. These partnerships have helped NEAR Protocol attract investors looking for a fast, scalable, and easy-to-use blockchain.

Lunex: The DeFi Game Changer

Lunex ($LNEX) is among the hottest DeFi platforms and is solving some of the biggest issues in the cryptocurrency space – scalability, interoperability, and security.

With Lunex, investors can trade cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains without KYC or wallet addresses since the platform is decentralized and non-custodial. Lunex’s privacy-first stance makes It appealing to security-conscious traders.

A further highlight is Lunex’s revenue-sharing model. Users can hold Lunex’s native token, $LNEX, and receive an 18% cut of the platform’s profits. This presents traders with a passive income potential and rewards long-term holding.

Lunex conveniently enables instant swaps between cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains and supports over 50,000 cryptocurrencies. The platform aims to offer fast and secure transactions, low fees, and competitive spreads for both everyday traders and big institutions.

For businesses, Lunex offers a non-custodial payment gateway where merchants can accept cryptocurrencies and have them converted to fiat currency in seconds. This merchant payment gateway is likely to encourage businesses worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments. It also offers a portfolio tracker for monitoring entire portfolios including stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

While Bittensor (TAO) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) are competent technologies today, Lunex presents a unique opportunity in the DeFi space. Its new features, revenue-sharing model, and explosive growth make Lunex a good choice for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Currently, in its presale phase, $LNEX tokens are available to traders at $0.0012. Anyone looking to strengthen their long-term crypto investment strategy should not miss this opportunity.

