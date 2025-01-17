AI Token Battles: Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Ozak AI (OZ), and AIOZ Network (AIOZ): Who Takes the Number 1 Spot?

The competition for the throne in the AI-based cryptocurrency market has intensified between Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Ozak AI ($OZ), and AIOZ Network (AIOZ). While these tokens pull the attention of the buyers, their price trends and ecosystem progression hint at their possibilities.

Virtuals Protocol Sees a Modest Rally After Recent Rebound

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) has slowly started to pick up and was trading at $2.92 as of press time. This is a 9.24% rise in the last 24 hours as buyers took advantage of the bullish technical clues. The token is still trading 32% higher than the yearly low of $2.21 and the recent surge could be attributed to the improvement of the token’s sentiment after falling consecutively for some weeks.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The recovery can also be attributed to the rise in the value of VIRTUAL’s ecosystem tokens. Other tokens like G.A.M.E rose by 17.5%, while Aixbt went up by 63% to hit $546 million in valuation. Other ecosystem tokens, such as Luna, Sekoia, and WAI Combinator, also climbed higher.

Technical patterns give a potential for further price increases. A long-legged doji candlestick pattern and a falling wedge pattern point to potential bullish reversals. The buyers are aiming to break through the next resistance at $4, and if the price falls below $2.2260, it could move towards $1.50.

AIOZ Network Maintains Upward Trend Despite Resistance

The AIOZ Network (AIOZ) token has been trading at $0.9407, which indicates a 1.50% rise in the last 24 hours. Although the token is struggling to clear the $1.1 level, it appears to be sustainably in an uptrend as the ascending trendline indicates that the uptrend momentum is still intact.

Source: CoinMarketCap

AIOZ has been trading slightly lower than its support zone of $1.1 to $0.99 and it has started to rebound. Some of the technical indicators are bullish while others are bearish. The RSI indicator raises a possibility of a bullish divergence and the MACD shows a bearish crossover might be imminent. A temporary retracement to $0.70 could be seen before a sharp rise above $1, with further growth towards $2 if major levels are breached.

The AIOZ Network still has the advantage of a highly scalable architecture for decentralized applications, and as such, continues to attract buyers and developers. This increasing utility may assist the token to continue its current upward movement.

Ozak AI Gains Attention with Presale Milestones and Ecosystem Innovation

Ozak AI ($OZ) is positioning itself as a leader in the AI-token space with its innovative approach to combining artificial intelligence and blockchain. The token’s presale, now in its second phase, has raised $240,000, with each $OZ token priced at $0.002. Buyers are anticipating its listing price of $0.05, which is expected to follow the conclusion of the presale.

Ozak AI’s ecosystem offers tools like prediction agents (PAs) and the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). These features provide advanced analytics, risk management, and transaction optimization for DeFi platforms and other blockchain applications. Its AI-powered trading bots have gained traction, making the platform popular among buyers seeking innovative blockchain solutions.

The project has also incentivized early participation through a $1 million prize pool, which includes rewards of $100,000 and $50,000 for 100 lucky participants. This strategy has increased interest in the $OZ token, which has already doubled in value from its initial presale price of $0.001.

As for token circulation, there are 10 billion tokens in total, 3 billion of which will be available during the presale, and tokenomics will motivate users to hold. Ozak AI is set to benefit from both AI and blockchain technologies, and analysts estimate that the token may rise to $1 by 2025.

