AI-Powered Trading Platform To Replicate the Success of Binance Coin (BNB) ICO, MultiversX Embraces Chainlink (LINK) Data Streams

The crypto market is still expanding with new promising projects that can reach the level of giants such as Binance Coin (BNB). One such new DeFi project is IntelMarkets, which is expected to redefine the digital asset market by offering advanced trading services and tools.

Analysts say IntelMarkets could follow the growth of Binance Coin, which was initially sold in a crypto ICO for $0.15 and has gone up by more than 200x. In other news, MultiversX has adopted Chainlink’s Data Streams feature.

Binance (BNB) Introduce Pre-Market Feature

Binance has launched a pre-market feature that allows spot trading of coins before they launch on the spot market. As stated in an important announcement on September 25th, the Binance Pre-Market will contain limited tokens from the Binance Launchpool.

Vishal Sacheendran, who is the head of regional markets at Binance, spoke about the service, saying that this feature was launched to meet customers’ needs. It also aims at making the global crypto exchange a more valuable platform for users.

At the moment, Binance Coin price is up on the weekly, biweekly, and monthly timeframes, trading above the 50-SMA at $542.48. The market cap of the altcoin has also increased, ranging between $70 billion and $90 billion on the monthly time frame.

Analysts are bullish about Binance Coin crypto and look forward to more gains. TheMoonCarl says the value of Binance Coin BNB could surge to $900.

Chainlink (LINK) Data Streams Adopted By MultiversX

MultiversX (EGLD) has tapped into Chainlink (LINK) data stream services. The aim of the partnership is to turn EGLD into a universal asset ledger that developers can access within the Chainlink (LINK) Data Streams ecosystem.

Interestingly, the platform joins the list of projects that have adopted Chainlink CCIP and data stream services in the past few months. In other news, the Chainlink coin is showing positive movement on the price chart.

Data from TradingView shows its price is above the 50-SMA ($10.98). This price rally comes after a positive report from Santiment, which revealed that whales have accumulated over 8.5M LINK in the past six weeks.

This accumulation shows they are positive about the Chainlink price trajectory. Alienopstrading forecasts the value of the cryptocurrency could increase to $37.5 in the coming weeks if the uptrend continues.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The Next Big Trading Platform for Crypto Users

IntelMarkets (INTL), an innovative AI trading platform, has gained traction recently, capturing the attention of investors. For the traders seeking additional information, IntelMarkets has updated data provided by more than a thousand certified technical signals.

It then brings together those data points and creates good trading signals. Also, IntelMarkets is a dual-chain structure adopting the strengths of Solana and Ethereum – security, speed, and low fees.

Besides, it presents an analysis of more than 100k assets. Traders will, therefore, be in a position to assess major market movements and make the best trading choices. This is due to its self-learning trading robots that operate under what is known as the Rodeum AI technology.

The stand-out feature of this trading robot is that the software automatically seeks to eliminate the risks by learning from their mistakes and mirroring strategies given to them by the user. Currently, in the second phase of its presale, analysts say IntelMarkets price could surge by 11x after listing.

IntelMarkets, the New ICO To Mirror Binance Coin (BNB) Success

As the cryptocurrency market changes, IntelMarkets is one DeFi project investors can get in on the ground floor and see exponential price growth like that of Binance Coin (BNB). Although this may be difficult, IntelMarkets’ AI trading bots and advanced trading tools set it up for huge adoption in the future. Such potential makes it a top DeFi project to watch out for.

