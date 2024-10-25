AI Platform Atua AI (TUA) to Launch On-Chain Enterprise Tools for Ripple (XRP)

Dubai, UAE, October 25, 2024 – Atua AI (TUA), a leading on-chain enterprise AI platform, has announced its forthcoming launch of enterprise tools designed specifically for Ripple (XRP). This development represents a strategic expansion, leveraging Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure to deliver AI-powered solutions that enhance automation, data management, and operational efficiency for businesses.

The integration with Ripple (XRP) will provide enterprises with advanced AI-driven tools that streamline workflows and improve productivity while ensuring secure, scalable operations. Ripple’s fast, low-cost transaction network complements Atua AI’s platform, enabling seamless automation and cross-chain interactions for enterprises looking to optimize their operations in the Web3 ecosystem.

This initiative aligns with Atua AI’s broader mission of empowering businesses through blockchain-powered AI tools, offering enterprises enhanced interoperability and automation solutions. By integrating with Ripple’s ecosystem, Atua AI aims to meet the growing demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, financial automation, and enterprise-grade tools.

The addition of Ripple’s infrastructure strengthens Atua AI’s platform, enabling companies to benefit from efficient, on-chain solutions powered by both AI and blockchain. This launch marks a key milestone in Atua AI’s continuous innovation and positions it as a pioneer in the fusion of blockchain and artificial intelligence within the enterprise space.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

