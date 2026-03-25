AI crypto coins: DeepSnitch AI  highlighted as the AI project with immediate benefits to traders ahead of the March 31 launch, NEAR and FET start recovering.

AI Crypto Coins: DeepSnitch AI Set To Provide Immediate Benefits To Traders After March 31 Launch, NEAR and FET Eye Recovery

21Shares called actively managed crypto ETPs the next phase of crypto investing. The company claims crypto is too dynamic and too nascent for passive price-tracking funds to capture alpha, requiring active management and quantitative strategy.

Meanwhile, AI is a trending category. With FET and NEAR starting recovery, many enthusiasts are wondering which of the best AI crypto coins will launch soon.With a March 31 TGE scheduled and $2.5M locked down in presale, DeepSnitch AI is one of the best opportunities in the sector, with its retail-centric approach and 100x-300x predictions.

Actively managed crypto ETPs are the next phase

President of 21Shares, Duncan Moir, said that actively managed exchange-traded products represent the next evolution of crypto investing following the market’s maturation beyond price-tracking funds.

The company combines bottom-up research on individual assets with quantitative and discretionary top-down strategies to manage risk and build positions, and has actively been expanding its portfolio management and trading teams to support more complex products.

Active ETFs held nearly $1.8 trillion in assets globally at the end of 2025,Moir also noted a significant divergence in institutional appetite, with US investors concentrated on larger coins, while European institutions with existing Bitcoin and Ether positions are open to expanding into newer assets.

This isn’t limited to ETPs, as many traders are expanding into new AI crypto coins, and in particular, AI ICO projects.

Top AI crypto coins in 2026

1. DeepSnitch AI: Is DeepSnitch AI one of the best AI crypto projects you can invest in now?

While many opportunities on the AI crypto coins list propose vague architectures or enterprise solutions, DeepSnitch AI “got its hands dirty” by focusing on the retail sector.

Promising to erase the informational gap between whales and regular investors, DeepSnitch AI built a powerful analytics platform running on five AI agents. The central intelligence layer with a global alert system is a perfect trading daily driver. Traders can plug into the dashboard and discover hidden gems, get the latest alpha before anyone else, scan for risks, and even track sentiment shifts and FUD in real time before they become problematic.

The central intelligence layer is already running, and with a presale scheduled for March 31, you’ll soon be able to access these tools and start making wins in the ongoing bear market.

AI crypto coins are currently hot, and DeepSnitch AI is no exception. It raised $2.5M, and the current $0.04669 price may be the most affordable AI token at the moment.

Owing to the wider AI hype, solid fundamentals, and imminent launch inspired the community expected 100x-300x gains.

https://youtu.be/4v93DMP95sU

2. NEAR Protocol: Will NEAR break out soon?

According to CoinMarketCap, NEAR traded around $1.29 on March 24.

NEAR remains one of the biggest AI crypto coins, but it’s not immune to the chop and was compressed inside a symmetrical triangle between the $1.22 support and $1.42 resistance. While the price action could go down a bearish route, the setup could also result in a significant upward move.

If NEAR surges past $2.00, this puts the $4.34 into play – a setup similar to NEAR’s 2023 breakout.

The bear case proposes a breakdown below $1.22, which reopens the February low of $0.844.

3. Fetch.ai: Will FET continue rallying?

FET pumped by nearly 8% on March 24, reaching $0,24, according to CoinMarketCap.

At press time, the key support was sitting at $0.155 with resistance at $0.23. The bullish case is within grasp if FET maintains current levels. This could lead to a move to $0.34, which is expected to extend to $0.45 and even as high as $0.95.

A $50 million token buyback and ongoing Earn and Burn mechanics provide a supply-side floor, so FET’s long-term narrative and position as one of the most popular AI crypto coins are safe and sound.

Final words: Jump on the AI train

NEAR and FET are building the AI infrastructure layer, but DeepSnitch AI is building the intelligence layer that traders can directly implement in their daily lives.

The potential is there, and as AI crypto coins continue growing, DSNT may be the best ground-floor opportunity in the sector.While already highlighted as a high upside project, jumping aboard before March 31 makes you eligible for the exclusive discount codes. To unlock 50% extra tokens on $5K+ investments, feel free to apply to DSNTVIP50. If you’re whaleish and plan on allocating $30K+, then you can apply for DSNTVIP300 for 300% extra coins.

Jump onto the AI train: Visit the DeepSnitch AI presale page and join the community chatter on X or Telegram.

FAQs

1. Why is DeepSnitch AI one of the top AI crypto coins ahead of its March 31 TGE?

DeepSnitch AI not only raised $2.5M, but it also provides immediate benefits to retail traders. With long-term narrative safe and secure, and the strong potential for 100x gains, DeepSnitch AI could end up turning into one of the most explosive AI crypto coins.

2. What did 21Shares say about the future of crypto investing?

21Shares president Duncan Moir said actively managed crypto ETPs represent the next phase of the market, arguing that crypto’s dynamism and nascency make it particularly well-suited to active management over passive price-tracking. The company recently launched an STRC-linked ETP in Europe and is expanding into more sophisticated products following its acquisition by FalconX in October.

3. What are the key levels for NEAR and FET right now?

NEAR is compressing between $1.22 and $1.42 in a symmetrical triangle, if it reclaims $2.00 on a weekly close, and the bull case targets $4.34 to $5.00 by year-end. FET is stabilizing around $0.22 with $0.155 as key support and $0.23 as the resistance to clear.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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