AgilityPortal Welcomes Workplace from Meta Customers During Transition Period

London, England – 29/01/2025 – Meta has announced the discontinuation of Workplace, its widely used employee engagement platform. AgilityPortal has been selected as the preferred migration solution to support customers during this transition, offering a seamless employee communication app, tools and services to ensure a smooth shift for organizations.

This strategic migration option provides Workplace customers comprehensive tools and personalized transition services. To make the process as efficient and stress-free as possible, AgilityPortal is also extending additional implementation support at no extra cost. For more details on migrating, Workplace customers can visit or contact AgilityPortal’s official website for guidance.

Jessica Jones, Director of AgilityPortal, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering a frictionless transition:

“While Meta’s announcement may initially disrupt Workplace customers, we are thrilled to step in and offer our support. Meta has significantly impacted the employee engagement industry, and we are confident that AgilityPortal is the natural choice to continue that legacy. Our focus is ensuring an effortless migration experience while welcoming Workplace customers into our growing community.”

Why Organizations Switch to AgilityPortal’s Communication App

Effective internal communication is vital for productivity and employee satisfaction. AgilityPortal’s Employee Communication App provides a platform where employees can connect seamlessly, share insights, and collaborate efficiently, reducing misunderstandings and promoting transparency. Key benefits include:

Teams across different regions can engage in real-time communication, eliminating geographical barriers.

Features include tools for team discussions, project tracking, and decision-making, ensuring instant updates across multiple teams.

Surveys, polls, and forms empower employees to share their input, fostering a sense of value, engagement, and inclusion.

Easy-to-use administrative settings simplify communication processes with an intuitive and user-friendly design.

Jessica also highlighted the unique benefits that AgilityPortal brings to organizations looking to optimize employee engagement:

“At AgilityPortal, we’ve seen firsthand how our platform can transform employee engagement and foster vibrant workplace cultures. This is particularly valuable for frontline workers lacking traditional office tools like desks or email addresses. With a growing emphasis on enhancing the employee experience, AgilityPortal has positioned itself as a leading solution for both desk-based and frontline teams. We’re excited to support Workplace customers as they redefine their engagement strategies.”

With Meta exiting the employee engagement market, AgilityPortal sees this transition as an opportunity to solidify its role as an industry leader. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to create connected, engaged, and productive teams on a global scale.

Learn more about AgilityPortal’s employee communication app.

Explore the App

Discover how the AgilityPortal Employee Communication App can transform your organization’s internal communication:

https://agilityportal.io/lp/employee-communication-app

Full Address:

Agility Online Ltd

20-22 Wenlock Road

London, N1 7GU

Phone: +44 20 3239 0240

About AgilityPortal

AgilityPortal is a trusted name in digital workplace solutions, providing tools that empower organizations to thrive in the modern business landscape. With a commitment to innovation, AgilityPortal continues to deliver products that solves internal communication issues, by connecting employees, drive productivity, and support meaningful collaboration with remote workforces.

Media Contact

Company Name: Agility Online, Ltd

Contact Person: Jessica Jones

Email: pr@agilityportal.io

Website: https://agilityportal.io/lp/employee-communication-app

City: London

State: England

Country: United Kingdom