A Seamless AI Platform for Customization and Growth

Agently is revolutionizing the world of artificial intelligence with a comprehensive platform that makes creating, deploying, and monetizing AI agents effortless. Designed for businesses and individuals alike, Agently brings together advanced technology, ease of use, and unmatched scalability to empower users to harness the power of AI in a practical and impactful way.

By offering a unified ecosystem, Agently overcomes the challenges of traditional AI adoption, such as technical complexity, limited customization, and scalability constraints. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a content creator, or a large enterprise, Agently provides everything you need to make AI an integral part of your success story.

A Unified Ecosystem for AI Excellence

Agently is built to simplify the entire AI lifecycle, bringing together data integration, customization, deployment, and monetization into a single, user-friendly platform. At its core is a robust data ingestion system that allows users to train AI agents with precision. By integrating data from sources such as uploaded files, APIs, and tools like Google Drive and Zendesk, Agently ensures that AI agents are always operating with the most relevant and up-to-date information.

Customization is where Agently shines. Users can design AI agents that perfectly align with their needs—whether that means setting a friendly, conversational tone or optimizing agents for complex workflows. These agents aren’t static tools; they’re dynamic systems that adapt to evolving challenges, making them invaluable across industries.

Once an AI agent is trained, Agently makes deployment seamless. The platform supports integration across multiple environments, including Telegram, Slack, Shopify, and enterprise tools like CRMs. Advanced users can leverage Agently’s API to embed agents into bespoke systems, ensuring that even the most complex operations benefit from AI-powered efficiency.

Precision with Anti-Hallucination Features

One of Agently’s standout technical features is its anti-hallucination mechanism, powered by RAG. This ensures that AI agents deliver accurate, reliable responses by retrieving information directly from verified datasets and documents. Unlike traditional AI solutions that may fabricate or “hallucinate” answers, Agently ensures:

Fact-Based Outputs : AI responses are dynamically cross-checked with trusted data sources.

: AI responses are dynamically cross-checked with trusted data sources. Enhanced Reliability : Reduces risks of misinformation in critical applications like customer service, financial advisory, and e-commerce.

: Reduces risks of misinformation in critical applications like customer service, financial advisory, and e-commerce. Data Privacy: Secure data pipelines prevent leakage or misuse of sensitive information during training and deployment.

By embedding RAG at the heart of its AI framework, Agently ensures that every interaction is grounded in truthful, up-to-date information.

Housing Products: The Next Level of AI Usability

Agently’s housing products bring AI agents to life, allowing them to operate seamlessly in realworld environments. The flagship product, MyAgent for Telegram, enables users to deploy customized AI agents directly within the Telegram platform. These agents can manage community interactions, handle customer queries, and even execute advanced tasks like summarizing conversations or generating creative outputs.

The success of MyAgent is just the beginning. Agently is expanding its housing products to include integrations with platforms such as Discord, Shopify, WordPress, and Slack. These products are designed to enhance how AI agents interact with users, ensuring they deliver meaningful results no matter where they’re deployed.

Turning AI Expertise into Profit

Agently goes beyond just creating and deploying AI agents. With the Create-and-Earn Marketplace, users can monetize their AI expertise by selling custom-built agents to businesses in need of tailored solutions. This marketplace transforms the AI ecosystem by making it possible to:

Sell AI agents optimized for specific industries or tasks.

Collaborate with businesses to develop custom solutions.

Accelerate AI adoption for organizations without in-house expertise.

The marketplace isn’t just a feature—it’s a new economy for AI innovation, where businesses and creators collaborate to drive growth and profitability.

Driving Growth Through Staking and Revenue Sharing

Agently’s ecosystem is underpinned by a blockchain-powered staking and revenue-sharing model, aligning economic incentives with the platform’s growth. This innovative system ensures that users and contributors can actively participate in and benefit from Agently’s success.

Staking Rewards : Users can stake Agently tokens to contribute to the ecosystem’s stability and earn a share of platform-generated revenue. This provides a recurring, passive income stream for participants who support the network.

: Users can stake Agently tokens to contribute to the ecosystem’s stability and earn a share of platform-generated revenue. This provides a recurring, passive income stream for participants who support the network. Revenue Sharing: A portion of Agently’s platform revenue, including subscription fees and marketplace earnings, is distributed back to stakers. This ensures that active contributors to the ecosystem are rewarded for their involvement and loyalty. This model is designed to create a mutually beneficial cycle, where platform growth directly translates into rewards for its stakeholders. By eliminating reliance on transaction-based token usage, Agently ensures that its token economy remains focused on participation and shared success.

The AI Agency

The AI Agency is Agently’s advanced framework that enables seamless communication and collaboration between AI agents, platforms, and users. It ensures that agents can work together dynamically, adapt to real-time changes, and execute complex workflows across multiple systems. Designed with scalability and future-ready architecture, the AI Agency transforms isolated AI agents into interconnected, intelligent collaborators, enhancing efficiency and unlocking new possibilities for automation and innovation.

What Sets Agently Apart?

Agently stands out because it combines all aspects of AI adoption—data integration, agent customization, deployment, and monetization—into a single cohesive platform. Unlike other solutions that focus on isolated features, Agently provides an all-in-one experience that adapts to the needs of its users.

Whether you’re a small business owner seeking a cost-effective AI solution or a global enterprise scaling AI across complex systems, Agently delivers the tools you need to succeed. With support for multilingual environments, customizable workflows, and integrations across key platforms, Agently ensures that AI is both accessible and actionable for users worldwide.

A Vision for the Future

Agently isn’t just about meeting today’s needs; it’s about anticipating tomorrow’s challenges. The platform’s roadmap includes:

Introduce Create-and-Earn Marketplace to offer even opportunities for collaboration, innovation and monetization.

to offer even opportunities for collaboration, innovation and monetization. Introducing additional housing products for platforms like Shopify, WordPress, and Slack.

Enhancing real-time analytics tools to help businesses make data-driven decisions and optimize agent performance.

With these developments, Agently is positioning itself as the go-to platform for AI innovation, ensuring that its users are always ahead of the curve.

Join the Agently Revolution

Agently is more than a platform—it’s a movement to make artificial intelligence accessible, actionable, and profitable. By combining advanced technology with intuitive design, Agently empowers users to harness AI’s full potential with ease.

To start your journey with Agently, visit https://www.agently.dev/. With a free trial and an intuitive setup process, the future of AI is just a few clicks away. Join us in transforming the world of artificial intelligence – one agent at a time.