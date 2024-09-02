AGC has launched a new technical service hub in Taiwan for semiconductor materials.

Takeaway Points

AGC Launches New Technical Service Hub in Taiwan for Semiconductor Materials

This center will provide technical services for chemical products focused on semiconductor and electronic materials.

With the establishment of the AGC Chemicals Technical Center, AGC aims to strengthen its marketing activities and provide timely technical services in the region.

On April 5, 2024, AGC said that it has obtained an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for architectural float glass manufactured at its Kashima plant.

AGC New Technical Service Hub in Taiwan

AGC, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive, etc., announced on Monday the opening of the AGC Chemicals Technical Center in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in October 2024. This center will provide technical services for chemical products focused on semiconductor and electronic materials.

“Taiwan plays a crucial role as a hub for major companies engaged in the extensive semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, encompassing various stages ranging from front-end to back-end processes. With the establishment of the AGC Chemicals Technical Center, AGC aims to strengthen its marketing activities and provide timely technical services in the region. The center will enable agile evaluation and analysis of chemical products to meet customers’ manufacturing and development requirements,” the company said in a statement.

According to the report, the company will expand its semiconductor and electronic materials solutions through the opening of the AGC Chemicals Technical Center, in addition to its existing manufacturing and sales activities of electronic materials.

In its medium-term management plan, AGC plus-2026 , Performance Chemicals is positioned as a strategic business area with a specific focus on the electronics sector, including semiconductors.

AGC Obtains Its First Environmental Product Declaration for Architectural Glass Products in Japan.

On April 5, 2024, AGC said that it has obtained an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for architectural float glass manufactured at its Kashima plant. This follows the EPD acquisitions for architectural glass manufactured by two AGC Group companies in Asia (announced in October 2022) and marks a significant milestone as the first EPD obtained by AGC for domestically manufactured and sold architectural glass in Japan.

The newly acquired EPD quantitatively discloses environmental impacts from raw material procurement to production, verified and certified by the Sustainable Management Promotion Organization (SuMPO), a third-party organization. Based on the disclosed data, customers can objectively evaluate the environmental impact of the products they use. The use of EPD-certified materials not only meets the requirements of building regulations mandated by some countries but also contributes to the acquisition of green building certifications such as LEED, AGC said.

About the AGC Group

AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 56,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 1.7 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries.