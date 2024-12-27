After Racking Up Bitcoin, MicroStrategy Brings Ex-Binance.US CEO On Board. Traders Expect Positive Sentiment For BNB, Rollblock

MicroStrategy now sits on a whopping $42 billion worth of Bitcoin, amounting to a trove of 444,262 BTC, making it one of the world’s biggest corporate BTC holders. Onlookers anticipate MicroStrategy’s aggressive acquisition of Bitcoin to trigger a $2.1 billion inflow from other institutions in the form of ETFs that could further propel Bitcoin’s upward momentum.

MicroStrategy has also added former Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks as one of its board of directors in a move that has seen onlookers anticipate an uptick in BNB’s price. This move comes right after MicroStrategy’s inclusion in the Nasdaq 100, a move that saw market watchers anticipate a bullish recovery for Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy and Binance.US aside, Rollblock’s RBLK has had silent wins in the GambleFi race, with its RBLK token now up over 240% since the launch of its presale. Rollblock is revolutionizing the future of GambleFi with its crypto casino, which has seen analysts anticipate further upside for RBLK on launch.

Bitcoin’s price rebounds as institutions FOMO into its pullback

MicroStrategy is buying more BTC, as seen by its recent addition of 5,262 BTC into its holdings, achieving a BTC yield of over 73%. Bitcoin’s price is starting to rebound from its previous pullback, with its price now meandering around the $98K mark, which is a move that has seen altcoins bounce back to life as well.

While avid traders were quick to remind novice players that a pullback for BTC is healthy in a bull market, the flash sale saw BTC’s daily trading volumes dip some 14%. Even so, BTC bulls have held support at the $95K region as the bears get pushed out.

Appointment of former Binance.US CEO by MicroStrategy could trigger a BNB uptick

In addition to adding to its Bitcoin stack, MicroStrategy has also appointed Brian Brooks to its board of directors, giving the former Binance.US CEO a seat at the table in a move that could see further upside for BNB and altcoins in general. Brooks has also served as a former comptroller of the entire U.S. banking system, and his appointment could set up a win for crypto in 2025. Brooks has also been rumored to be one of Trump’s potential picks to replace SEC chair Gary Gensler.

Rollblock’s RBLK surges over 250% amid increased investor interest

As the rest of the crypto market rises and falls, Rollblock‘s presale is gathering momentum, raising over $7.6 million. Rollblock is an emerging GambleFi protocol on track to build a crypto casino backed by its community of players and holders.

The online gambling market is growing fast and is estimated to surpass $740 billion by 2028. However, most casinos lack a great deal of transparency. Rollblock is integrating blockchain into the casino model with a focus on community, where players and RBLK holders get to earn a stake in the casino’s weekly revenue.

This is part of Rollblock’s revenue-sharing model that also includes additional perks, such as a 30% APY for staking RBLK, not to mention VIP bonuses and rewards for players. With only 60% of RBLK tokens up for grabs, analysts anticipate a meteoric uptick for RBLK on launch.

