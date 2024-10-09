After $10M In 3 Days, Whales Push BlockDAG’s Presale Toward $100M! VeChain Gains Traction and Dogecoin Whales Awaken

As the market hints at a potential 2024 bull run, choosing the top crypto to buy has become a confusing task for many traders. Presently, VeChain’s potential to address real-world business challenges has drawn attention. Meanwhile, despite an 8% drop in the last week, Dogecoin whales remain hopeful for future gains.

However, major players are now turning to BlockDAG. The network had a record-breaking weekend, with its presale growing by $10 million in 72 hours and exceeding $90 million. As whales snap up the 24th presale batch, BlockDAG is on the verge of crossing the $100 million milestone, potentially making its presale one of the largest in crypto history.

VeChain Shows Potential To Solve Real-World Challenges

VeChain (VET) is gaining traction as a blockchain platform tailored to real-world business applications, using IoT to address data challenges in various sectors. With a 6% rise in value and a 70% surge in trading volume last week, VeChain’s potential is being recognized in sectors like logistics and manufacturing.

Currently trading around $0.02, it could reach $0.04 if its upward trend continues, though it may dip to $0.01 if momentum slows. VeChain’s ongoing innovations make it appealing for investors focused on real-world assets.

Dogecoin Whales Bet on Future Growth Despite Price Drop

Dogecoin’s recent market performance is sending mixed signals. Currently priced at $0.1059, the coin experienced a sharp 5.25% drop in just one day, alongside a weekly decline of 8.8%. Despite this, whale transactions have been reported, indicating continued interest from investors.

With many active wallets processing transactions recently, it seems that whales are betting on Dogecoin’s potential. Whether their gamble will pay off remains to be seen, but for now, the interest in the ecosystem remains strong.

BlockDAG On Fast-Track To Hit $100M As Whales Move In

Over the weekend BlockDAG’s whale transactions reached an all-time high, leading to a $10 million increase in its presale within just 72 hours. With this surge in whale participation, BlockDAG’s presale now stands at $92 million, quickly approaching the historic $100 million milestone.

The project’s strong fundamentals and innovative technology have attracted many crypto enthusiasts to the presale, showing their confidence in its long-term potential and profitable prospects. Early backers have already seen a 1960% growth in their holdings over just 24 presale batches. Given the rapid success of the presale and BlockDAG’s future-focused technology, analysts are optimistic. Many experts predict the project could deliver a 20,000x ROI to early holders, potentially reaching $20 by 2027.

The coin is currently priced at $0.0206. However, this value is expected to see a sharp rise as the presale nears the $100 million mark and demand increases. For those looking to maximize future gains, joining the presale early offers the best value. With more than half the presale batches released, supply is reducing quickly as big investors buy large quantities of the coin from the remaining batches.

Top Crypto To Buy Right Now?

Dogecoin investors are still betting on its future potential, whether these bets pay off will be clear in the coming months. Conversely, Vchain’s potential to solve challenges in various real-world sectors signals a promising opportunity.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is speeding toward a historic crypto milestone. Its presale’s success shows strong interest from both major investors and everyday enthusiasts. With large transactions coming in, the presale is approaching the $100 million mark. For traders seeking huge financial returns, BlockDAG with a potential 20,000x ROI is one of the top cryptos to buy right now.

Join BlockDAG Now: